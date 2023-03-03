Arsenal vs Bournemouth Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium, as they continue to press towards the Premier League title. After a wobble a few weeks ago, the signs are much more promising for the Gunners after three successive wins in the Premier League. On paper, this looks like a great fixture for them and they will be expected to win. For the visitors, this is a free hit and they will be hoping to put in an encouraging performance against the league leaders. They were outclassed by Manchester City last weekend and will be hoping for a much better display on Saturday.

The Gunners have now played their game in hand and their lead at the top of the table has been extended to five points. They have a margin for error, but Mikel Arteta will know that Manchester City are slowly clicking into gear. It is a concern that they won’t have the mental resilience to keep hold of their lead, but their recent recovery from a poor run will encourage fans. During the week, they were dominant against Everton and managed to score four times. After back-to-back clean sheets, Arsenal could be back to their best.

Bournemouth have had some better performances since the January transfer window, due to the investment in the squad. They now look more suited to Premier League football, with more talent in their first eleven. However, it may be too little to late. Many still believe they will be one of the teams to get relegated. Although they are in the bottom three, they are only one point from safety. They will be pleased to get this game out of the way after the defeat against Manchester City. It is a difficult run of fixtures for Gary O’Neill’s men. If they come out of it in touch with the teams above them, they will believe that they can fight to survival.

Interesting stats

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in their last two games. They had failed to keep one in their previous six.

Since the World Cup break, Bournemouth have only kept one clean sheet.

Key men

Martinelli

After a quiet period of form that led to the Brazilian being dropped from the first eleven, Gabriel Martinelli has found his scoring boots again. He has scored four in the last three Premier League matches and has established himself back in the team. Mikel Arteta will be pleased by the reaction of the attacker, as he has had the correct attitude following his dropping. Leandro Trossard has performed well for Arsenal, but the extra benefit has been that his arrival has pushed Martinelli to new standards. In the final third, he is a difficult player to go up against, as he can find a number of ways to trouble the opposition defence. He is creative from wide positions, but a deadly finisher when he cuts inside. In hindsight, it looks like a great bit of recruitment by Arsenal to scout Martinelli in the Brazilian lower divisions. Bournemouth are one of the worst defensive sides in the league. This is a great chance for Martinelli to continue his goal-scoring form.

Solanke

It has been a better season for Dominic Solanke in the Premier League. After being a figure of fun in his previous Premier League run, he now looks like a good Premier League striker and he will have gained plenty of admirers this season. If Bournemouth are relegated, he is one of the players that would likely have a future in the top flight. He has the physical attributes that are needed to thrive in the Premier League and he has now shown that he can carry a consistent threat. This season, he has contributed three goals and four assists in a poor team. For the first half of the season, the Cherries struggled to score goals. Solanke was the one that carried the threat and O’Neill will be hoping that the new signings help his striker reach higher levels over the rest of the season. He will look to unsettle the Arsenal defence on Saturday.

Team news

Jorginho is a doubt with illness, while Eddie Nketiah could also miss out with a knock. Gabriel Jesus is still a week or two away from a return to action.

Illia Zabarnyi won’t be available for the visitors. Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Cook are both doubts. Marcus Tavernier is also struggling with another injury. Bournemouth will hope he is in contention this weekend.

Verdict

Arsenal should have enough to beat a struggling Bournemouth team. The Cherries have been better of late, but they are a long way off the level of the Gunners. It could be another day where the home side score three or four.

Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth