Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

The match at the King Power Stadium will have ramifications at both ends of the table. Leicester City are in the midst of a poor run of form and are desperate to pull clear of the bottom three. Meanwhile, Graham Potter needs to find consistency at Chelsea. Back-to-back victories have given him something to build on and it is crucial that he maintains that momentum in the coming weeks. Given the poor form of the home side, this is a game that the Blues will fancy their chances in.

Brendan Rodgers has been fortunate to remain in a job for this period of time, as many other clubs would have given him the boot by now. The squad has grown stale at the club, with the lack of funds available in the transfer window. However, there is still enough talent to be doing much better than they are. There will be questions asked about the manager and whether he still has buy-in from the players. Their recent home win against Tottenham will give supporters some hope that they can get a win this weekend.

Chelsea have won their last two matches and a return to a three-man defence has been key to that. It looks like Potter has accepted that this is the best way forward for his team and supporters will hope that they can continue their good form this weekend. With this match being away from home, there remain questions to be answered. The top four seems very unlikely, but they need to maintain the pressure on the teams above.

Interesting stats

Leicester have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches.

Chelsea have only scored seven goals across all competitions in 2023.

Key men

Maddison

Last weekend, Leicester were boosted by the return of James Maddison. It was great to see the England international back, as he is by far the most creative player in the squad. He performed well against Southampton and created a number of great chances for his team. On another day, he could have walked away with three assists. It wasn’t his fault that his team failed to score. At the moment, he looks like the player that can propel the team to safety, with the rest of the attack floundering for form. One worry is his fitness, but when he is on the pitch, he is a level above. This season, he has contributed nine goals and five assists. The team have been struggling, but Maddison has remained a very good performer throughout.

Chilwell

The former Leicester City player is returning to the King Power Stadium and he will be hoping to continue a period of good form. Like Maddison, he has struggled with his fitness this season. When he is available, he is one of the best full backs in the league. Chilwell has been missed a lot during his absence. It isn’t surprising that the team’s results have improved with the left back in the side. Potter has chosen to move to a three-man defence, which suits Chilwell. He is given the freedom to get forward and provide the creativity in open play. Last weekend, he got an assist from a set piece. He will be a threat this weekend. Team news

Victor Kristiansen and Youri Tielemans will be missing until April. Jonny Evans and Harvey Barnes are hoping to be fit for this weekend. Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta are both doubts for the weekend. Edoard Mendy and N’Golo Kante remain on the sidelines.

Verdict

Despite the struggles of each side’s attacks, there could be goals this weekend. Leicester are better at home and they will commit bodies forward. This will lead to an open game. There is enough quality on both sides to create openings. A score draw could be a good prediction and it is a result that both teams will take positives from.

Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea