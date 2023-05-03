Arsenal Target Kudus: Unstoppable £40m Goal Machine Set for Emirates

Eredivisie star Mohammed Kudus, a £40 million-rated Ghana international, scouted by none other than the Premier League leaders themselves. Oh, the excitement!

The mere thought of Kudus, Gabri Veiga or another young, thrilling attacker setting foot on the hallowed grounds of the Emirates Stadium this summer is enough to make top-flight defences shudder in terror.

Now, Manchester City may have their sights on snatching the prize from Arsenal’s clutches, but Tuesday’s thrashing of Chelsea – though, let’s be honest, this Chelsea – served as a spine-tingling reminder of the flair and flamboyance Mikel Arteta’s side exudes when they’re at their free-flowing finest.

January saw Arsenal bolstering Arteta’s squad with much-needed reinforcements, as Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior dazzled in the most lopsided London derby victories. Rumour has it that summer could bring more of the same, with 90Min reporting that Arsenal’s eyes are fixed on the £40 million-rated Kudus, watching him work his magic at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax’s shining star Mohammed Kudus has caught Arsenal’s attention, and according to Frank de Boer, the former Ajax manager who bagged three Eredivisie titles, Kudus is indeed a “top player” and would make a ‘good acquisition’ for Arsenal.

De Boer explains, “You play 38 games in the Premier League. You enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions. Then, you really need all the players.”

He adds, “Arsenal has had very few injuries this season. They almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill (the team sheet) in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then adequate replacements are needed if you want to compete at the top.”

With 18 goals in 25 starts across all competitions this season, Kudus could give Arteta the luxury of resting some of his star players, knowing full well that he’s injecting similar quality into the starting XI.

Kudus, the versatile and tactically shrewd prodigy, can flourish as both an attacking midfielder and a centre-forward, providing Arteta with some tantalising options. It’s enough to make any Arsenal fan giddy with anticipation.