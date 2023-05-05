Mac Allister’s Surprising Decision: Man Utd, Liverpool Reeling

Alexis Mac Allister Relishes Brighton Life Despite Top Clubs Circling

Argentinian midfield maestro Alexis Mac Allister has expressed his delight at life with Brighton & Hove Albion, despite being pursued by Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

The 24-year-old World Cup winner, who boasts 16 international caps, has flourished at the heart of Brighton’s midfield since joining the south coast outfit in 2019. His stunning last-gasp penalty secured a memorable victory over Manchester United, propelling the Seagulls to an impressive sixth place in the league.

Mac Allister’s dazzling performances have caught the attention of numerous Premier League rivals, with Manchester United reportedly engaging in discussions with the player’s representatives over a potential big-money transfer.

However, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are all believed to be in the hunt for the talented Argentine, who will have no shortage of suitors should he decide to part ways with the Amex Stadium.

Much to the disappointment of the interested parties, Mac Allister, whose contract runs until 2025 with an additional one-year option, has openly admitted his affection for the high-flying Seagulls.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Brighton’s triumph over United, the midfielder said: “I’ve been here three-and-a-half years. I know what this club gave to me, I’m really grateful and I’m really happy to be here. It’s a fantastic team, like a family, so every time I’m on the pitch I really enjoy being here. It’s easy to play in this team. The way we play is very nice, my team-mates are fantastic.”

Commenting on his decisive penalty against United, one of the clubs keen to acquire his services, Mac Allister added: “I like to have that opportunity to score. Of course I was a little bit nervous [for the penalty]. I’m very happy every time I have an opportunity to score a goal, so I’m very happy for the team. [The match was] similar to Wembley, to be honest. We did everything to win the game but we couldn’t score our chances [as Brighton lost in the FA Cup on penalties].”