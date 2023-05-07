Arteta’s Secret Arsenal: £150M Summer Overhaul Revealed

A grand summer at the Emirates is on the cards for Arsenal under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, as they endeavour to challenge Manchester City at the pinnacle of the league.

Mikel Arteta is to be armed with a colossal transfer war chest in the coming summer, with the goal of sustaining Arsenal’s contest against Manchester City atop the Premier League. The Spanish gaffer could have a whopping £150 million at his disposal during the transfer window, with the potential for additional funds through sales and up to four new arrivals.

According to The Independent, Arteta will receive financial backing amounting to £150m following the club’s qualification for Champions League football next season. Additional funds may be generated from the sales of players such as Kieran Tierney, Folarin Balogun, Nuno Tavares, and Nicolas Pepe.

Arteta’s priority will likely be to strengthen the core of his squad, which has suffered due to injuries to key players like William Saliba and Thomas Partey. Additions to the centre-back, midfield, wing and forward positions are anticipated, while Spanish outlet AS reports that Arsenal is on the verge of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Here’s a sneak peak at the four players who may be donning the Arsenal colours this summer.

Marc Guehi

Following recent struggles, Arsenal has turned their gaze toward Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for a potential move across London. The Daily Mail claims the Gunners are contemplating a bid for Guehi, who has been a revelation since departing Chelsea for Palace.

The England international would be a fitting cover for both Saliba and Gabriel, as Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior have been unable to provide the same stability as Arteta’s preferred defensive duo. However, Tottenham Hotspur also have their sights set on Guehi and may tempt him with the prospect of more frequent first-team appearances.

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have been associated with several midfield prospects, including Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but Sociedad star Zubimendi has recently emerged as a solid contender. Spanish sources suggest he is close to agreeing to a move to North London.

Should the Gunners meet his £52.5 million release clause, it would consume a significant portion of their summer budget. However, he could pose a serious challenge to Granit Xhaka’s position in the starting lineup.

Raphinha

Last summer, Arsenal made multiple attempts to secure Raphinha’s signature before the Brazilian chose to leave Leeds for Barcelona. However, he may be back on the market as the Catalan giants aim to re-sign Lionel Messi and must offload several players to comply financially – one of whom could be Raphinha.

He would likely compete with the attacking trio behind Gabriel Jesus, most notably Bukayo Saka. However, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has cautioned Arteta that Saka requires more rest, and Raphinha would be the ideal choice to maintain the team’s performance without Saka.

Rasmus Hojlund

Given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Balogun and Eddie Nketiah due to limited first-team opportunities, another striker may join Arsenal to challenge Gabriel Jesus. Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund is one of the market’s most sought-after prospects, and his arrival would be a coup for the Gunners.

Nonetheless, they can expect competition from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich. Arsenal may have to exceed the £150 million mark to secure the services of Guehi, Raphinha, Zubimendi, and Hojlund this summer.