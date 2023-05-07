Guimaraes Set to Snub Real Madrid for Newcastle Glory

Newcastle United’s midfield maestro, Bruno Guimaraes, is thoroughly enjoying life on Tyneside and appears set to ink a deal that could see him spend his prime years at the beloved St James’ Park.

The Brazilian star is inching closer to agreeing on a fresh long-term contract with the Magpies. Discussions with Bruno’s representatives from Bertolucci Sports have been ongoing throughout 2023, with the agents spotted in the region within the past couple of weeks.

With three years remaining on his current St James’ Park contract, Bruno is over the moon with how his move from Lyon has panned out. The player’s camp exudes a calm yet assured air that Newcastle will soon reach an agreement.

Despite Real Madrid keeping a watchful eye on the situation – the European titans having long admired the midfield dynamo – Newcastle have communicated their intentions to build a squad centred around talents like Bruno. On a personal front, the Brazilian and his young family have settled in splendidly in Newcastle, which United hope will pave the way for other high-profile signings.

Should the Magpies secure Bruno’s signature, it would elevate him to one of the club’s top earners, reflecting a long-term commitment. Already among Newcastle’s highest-paid stars, this deal could slightly increase the wage structure, potentially making room for other big earners to join the ranks.

Eddie Howe, during his Friday press conference, clarified that the club isn’t quite prepared to add astronomical earners to the payroll just yet, especially after rumours linking them to Neymar Jr and Ronaldo. However, if Bruno’s salary were to approach the £200,000 per week mark, as some reports have speculated, it could lay the groundwork for big-name signings in future transfer windows.

Discussing his future earlier this year, Bruno enthused: “I never doubted the project – I believe in it. I always wanted to play in the Premier League and I am now just enjoying that. The ground loves me and I love them. I want to keep going. I want to be a legend here. Real Madrid, the best team in the world. It is nice. But it is just a conversation, it is nothing.”