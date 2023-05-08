Franck Kessié: Spurs Lead Race for Barcelona Midfielder

Franck Kessié is among the players set to part ways with Barça come the 30th of June. The decision has been made, and it shall be communicated to the footballer once the league is won. The midfielder has performed acceptably, and the club is content with him, yet the need is pressing. The club’s aim is to finalise a direct sale, and Tottenham has enquired about the price in recent days.

Kessié could have departed during the January transfer window, but the club refrained from negotiating his exit due to the impossibility of registering a replacement. With the season coming to a close, the club will prioritise his departure in order to generate revenue. The midfielder is not a regular starter, and with the desired signings, he would see even fewer minutes on the pitch; thus, he will be placed on the market as a player who draws attention.

Barça has primarily received interest from Inter Milan in signing Kessié. The footballer does not view the prospect of joining Inter or AC Milan unfavourably, but the Blaugrana club has started to rule out that path as there is a lack of funds in Italy, and the exchanges are not entirely convincing. The club needs cash before the 30th of June, and there are Premier League teams interested and able to pay a substantial sum.

Tottenham had previously shown interest in Kessié in January, but the operation was halted. They have now requested a price, and Barça could open the door for over 25 million euros, which would be a net profit since he arrived on a free transfer. It is evident that the player’s wishes will be taken into account, and he will choose his destination based on his interests, as he holds the upper hand. Inter appeals to him, but as of today, an agreement seems rather distant.