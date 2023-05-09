Chelsea’s Shock £30M Summer Raid for Liverpool Legend

Rumour has it that Chelsea are hatching a plan for a summer raid on Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, as the Blues appear to be closing in on the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. According to sources, the Argentine tactician has instructed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to make a move for the ex-Liverpool star.

As football.london reports, Chelsea’s talks with Pochettino have been progressing well, but the two parties have yet to reach a formal agreement. Todd Bohely is expected to make a final decision regarding the club’s new head coach this week, with an announcement likely to follow shortly thereafter.

Liverpool icon Mane, who spent six years at Anfield, has had a less than stellar debut season with the Bavarian giants, scoring a mere 12 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances. Matters haven’t been helped by a recent disagreement with teammate Leroy Sane, following their Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Manchester City.

Bayern Munich, it seems, are amenable to parting ways with the Senegal international. However, it remains to be seen whether Mane himself would entertain the notion of joining a Premier League rival to his former club Liverpool. Despite the uncertainty, Pochettino is said to have urged Chelsea to make a bid for the 31-year-old forward.

The 51-year-old Argentine remains in ongoing discussions to become the next Chelsea head coach, with the summer transfer window fast approaching. It has been suggested that a bid of around £30 million may be sufficient to persuade Bayern to let Mane go.

Upon his appointment at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino is keen to bolster his squad with a new goalkeeper, central midfielder, and striker. Mane’s versatility, having previously played as a No. 9, could prove invaluable to Chelsea next season, provided they can reach an agreement with both the player and his current club.

Interestingly, Pochettino departed Southampton just four months before Mane’s arrival at St. Mary’s Stadium in 2014. Now, the stars could align for the two to finally join forces at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge next season.