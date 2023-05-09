Declan Rice: Caught in Epic Battle of Premier League Giants

West Ham United are prepared to let their prized asset, Declan Rice, depart this summer, but only if a Champions League club submits a substantial offer of £120 million.

The Hammers are also open to entertaining offers of £100 million plus a player in exchange for the talented midfielder, who has attracted interest from several top clubs. Inquiries regarding Rice have already landed at West Ham’s door.

As of now, Arsenal seem to be the frontrunners in the race for Rice’s signature. However, fellow Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool have also expressed their desire to secure the services of the England international.

This summer, Rice will have two years remaining on his current contract with West Ham, who hold the option to extend it by an additional year. The midfielder had previously turned down a new contract offer, which would have seen him earn £200,000 per week, 18 months ago.

West Ham’s stance is clear: they will only part ways with Rice if the price is right, with any funds raised from a potential sale to be reinvested into the squad.

In acknowledgement of Rice’s six impressive seasons with the first team and out of respect for his aspirations, West Ham have committed to not obstructing the 24-year-old’s dream of playing in the Champions League, provided a suitable offer comes their way.

Currently earning approximately £70,000 per week, Rice can expect a substantial wage increase if he secures a summer move, potentially tripling his current earnings.

The East London club holds Rice in high esteem, as they consider him one of the world’s finest midfielders. The player’s exceptional injury record and his young age of just 24 further add to his appeal and the club’s valuation.