Arsenal’s Summer Targets: Mount, Rice & Caicedo Madness

As the summer transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta is preparing to revamp his squad in anticipation of the forthcoming Premier League and Champions League campaigns. Following last year’s £125 million investment to assemble a top-notch team, a similar sum is expected to be allocated this time around.

With the Gunners set to participate in the Champions League for the first time since 2017, Arteta is keen to deepen his squad, focusing primarily on central midfield. Despite the excellent performances of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho this season, their advancing years mean that reinforcements will be needed. Consequently, a variety of potential options, both realistic and ambitious, have emerged.

According to football.london, Arsenal’s primary midfield target is West Ham’s Declan Rice. The England international has caught Arteta’s eye, and he is eager to include Rice in his Champions League-bound squad. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is another player the Gunners have previously shown interest in, and it seems that Arteta still considers him an ideal addition to his midfield. Lastly, Chelsea’s Mason Mount has reportedly attracted Arsenal’s attention, with the England international potentially providing a valuable alternative to Fabio Vieira.

In an ideal scenario, the Gunners would secure the signings of Caicedo, Rice, and Mount. However, financial constraints might render the acquisition of all three players in a single window improbable. Mount’s reported wage demands of around £350,000 per week would make him Arsenal’s highest earner, an unlikely scenario given Martin Odegaard’s status as club captain and preferred starter.

Securing Caicedo may also prove costly following his long-term contract with Brighton. Although Arsenal submitted a £75 million bid for the 22-year-old in January, they may need to raise their offer to secure his services. Nonetheless, Rice remains their top priority, and his ability to play in multiple positions would significantly strengthen the team. Even if Rice were the only midfield signing this summer, Arsenal would still be in good stead for the upcoming season. In light of these factors, a more realistic midfield lineup for Arsenal would include Partey, Rice, and Odegaard.