Liverpool’s Secret £40m Deal for Mac Allister Exposed

Liverpool FC Eyeing £40m Deal for Alexis Mac Allister

Caoimhin Kelleher Potential Key to Player-Plus-Cash Agreement

Liverpool FC are said to be in pole position to sign Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, with their chances bolstered by Arsenal’s deteriorating relationship with the Seagulls. Reports suggest that a player-plus-cash deal could see Mac Allister join the Reds for just £40 million.

Klopp’s Interest in Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly an admirer of the World Cup-winning midfielder, who former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer described as “unbelievable”. Liverpool have already presented their project and a financial proposal to Mac Allister, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine is expected to leave Brighton early this summer, with Liverpool leading the race over rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

Arsenal’s “Soured” Relationship with Brighton

While Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Mac Allister, their chances may have been hampered by a recent falling out with Brighton. This occurred during the January transfer window, when the Gunners attempted to sign Moises Caicedo, Mac Allister’s teammate. After an initial £60 million bid was rejected, Arsenal returned with a £70 million offer, which was deemed “irrelevant” by Brighton. As a result, the relationship between the two clubs has reportedly soured, with Brighton now less inclined to engage with Arsenal in future transfer dealings.

Liverpool’s Potential Player-Plus-Cash Deal

Liverpool are said to be considering a player-plus-cash deal to secure Mac Allister’s services. This could involve including promising goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as part of the agreement, thereby reducing the overall transfer fee. With nine goals in 29 Premier League appearances this season, Mac Allister could prove to be a valuable addition to Klopp’s squad as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Other Potential Targets for Arsenal

As Arsenal’s pursuit of Mac Allister becomes increasingly unlikely, the club is said to be prioritising West Ham’s Declan Rice as their top midfield target. Mac Allister was previously seen as an alternative to the England international, but the soured relationship with Brighton may force the Gunners to turn their attention elsewhere.

In conclusion, Liverpool FC appear to be in a strong position to sign Alexis Mac Allister, particularly if they can offer Caoimhin Kelleher as part of the deal. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s strained relationship with Brighton may see them miss out on the talented midfielder and shift focus to other targets.