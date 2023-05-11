Lloris to Join Messi & Ronaldo? Saudi Deal Too Good to Refuse

Hugo Lloris Enticed by Lucrative Saudi Deal as Tottenham Hotspur Future Hangs in the Balance

Lloris Considers Triple Salary Offer from Saudi Arabia

Hugo Lloris, the Tottenham Hotspur captain and goalkeeper, has been presented with a tempting offer to play in Saudi Arabia next season that could triple his current earnings. With his contract expiring next year, the 36-year-old is said to be considering a new challenge after over a decade in the Premier League. While the offer from Saudi Arabia is not the only one Lloris has received, it is undoubtedly the most financially rewarding, potentially earning him at least three times his current salary of approximately £100,000 per week.

Lloris Awaits Next Permanent Head Coach at Tottenham

According to a report in The Times, Lloris has not yet made a decision regarding his future. He plans to discuss his options with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy at the end of the season. Additionally, Lloris is waiting to see who the club will appoint as the next permanent head coach following Antonio Conte’s departure in March.

Tottenham Hotspur is actively seeking a long-term replacement for Lloris, who has been struggling with form and injuries in recent months. Brentford’s David Raya has garnered strong interest from the club, with Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Robert Sánchez also being considered.

Lloris’ Thigh Injury Sidelines Him for the Season

Interim head coach Ryan Mason has confirmed that Lloris is currently out of action due to a thigh injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Fraser Forster has stepped up admirably in his absence.

If Lloris decides to leave Tottenham in the summer, his last game for the club could be the humiliating 6-1 defeat by Newcastle United at St James’ Park. Despite this, Lloris has remained a fan favourite and respected leader throughout his 11-year tenure at the club, consistently ranking among the Premier League’s top goalkeepers.

During his illustrious career, Lloris won the World Cup with France in 2018 and reached the final in December, eventually losing to Argentina in a penalty shoot-out. He has also reached three finals with Tottenham, including the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019.

Saudi Arabia Attracts Football’s Elite

Lloris is the latest high-profile player to be linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, a country that has increasingly turned to elite sports to enhance its international image and political status in the Middle East. Following the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund-led investment group in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2½-year deal with Al Nassr, earning him more than £170 million a year and making him the highest-paid footballer in history.

Other stars rumoured to be joining the Pro League include Lionel Messi, who has an offer from Al Hilal, and Sergio Busquets, who will leave Barcelona after 18 years when his contract expires in June. Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Messi’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has denied reports that a deal has already been agreed between Al Hilal and the Argentinian superstar. “There is absolutely nothing [agreed] with any club for next year,” Mendes said. “The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league with PSG.”