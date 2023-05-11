Steven Gerrard’s Secret Barella Obsession

Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch Applaud Nicolo Barella Amidst Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Liverpool FC fans are buzzing as Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella’s name is increasingly associated with a potential transfer to Anfield. In the midst of these rumours, former Liverpool stars Steven Gerrard and Peter Crouch have praised Barella for his impressive skills on the field.

Barella’s Outstanding Performance

The 26-year-old Italian midfielder was instrumental in Inter Milan’s triumph over their city rivals AC Milan during the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the San Siro. Barella’s performance has been a significant factor in the Nerazzurri’s journey towards their first European Cup final since 2010.

Gerrard and Crouch Weigh In

Speaking on BT Sport last night, Steven Gerrard has admired Barella since watching him play against England’s midfield during the Nations League match earlier this year. Gerrard stated, “He did really well against the England midfield – your Jude Bellingham’s and your Declan Rice’s.” Furthermore, Peter Crouch agreed with Gerrard’s assessment, highlighting Barella’s “great feet” and tenacity.

Klopp and Lijnders are Fans

According to Goal.com, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders have taken a keen interest in Barella, who may be sold this summer if Inter Milan fails to secure a spot in the Champions League. Earlier in 2022, Klopp expressed his admiration for Barella, describing him as a “top-class player” with all the qualities desired in a midfield player.

Liverpool’s Midfield Overhaul

With plans to revamp their midfield, Liverpool FC has shifted their focus from Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham to a more strategic approach aimed at propelling the team to the summit of the Premier League and Champions League. As reported by the ECHO, Nicolo Barella has emerged as a key alternative target for the Reds, who are preparing for the departure of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool FC fans eagerly await news on whether Nicolo Barella will join the ranks and help lead the team to new heights.