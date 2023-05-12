Declan Rice Leaving West Ham? Moyes Says It’s Likely

West Ham’s Future: David Moyes Addresses Declan Rice Rumours

As we approach the summer transfer window, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over London Stadium. The future of West Ham’s star midfielder, Declan Rice, is the topic of many a conversation.

Moyes Admission: “Good Chance” Rice Will Leave

In an interview with Sky Sports today, West Ham manager David Moyes made a frank admission, hinting at the possibility of a West Ham future without Rice. “It’s a good chance Rice will leave the club this summer,” Moyes confessed, sending ripples of concern among the Hammers’ faithful.

Rice, a product of West Ham’s youth academy, has been linked to several Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. His departure would be a significant blow to the Hammers, but Moyes insisted that the club is prepared for all eventualities.

“We would love Declan to be a West Ham player, but we are aware that might not be the case come the end of the season,” Moyes said. He added that while they hope Rice stays, the club is planning for life both with and without their talisman.

This level-headed approach underscores the importance of strategic planning in football, particularly in the fluid and unpredictable environment of player transfers.

The Focus Remains: Premier League Status

Despite the surrounding speculation, Moyes emphasised that the primary focus remains on securing their Premier League status. “A lot of the planning will only be put into place once we realise that we’ve kept a Premier League place,” he explained.

The club, it seems, is leaving no stone unturned in its preparation. “We’re watching a lot of players, a lot of games. We’re doing a lot of scouting,” Moyes revealed, hinting at a proactive transfer strategy in the works.

As the future of Declan Rice hangs in the balance, David Moyes and West Ham have shown that they are ready to adapt to whatever the summer transfer window may bring. While the loss of Rice would undoubtedly be a significant blow, the Hammers appear to be planning proactively, ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow this unfolding story. The summer transfer window is just around the corner, and there’s every chance it will bring surprises, perhaps even for Declan Rice and West Ham.