Chelsea’s Boehly’s Swoop for Mac Allister Set to Stun Liverpool

Chelsea’s Boehly Eyes Alexis Mac Allister: A Strategic Swap Deal Looms

Mac Allister’s Star Power Attracts Premier League Titans

In the midst of a heated transfer season, Chelsea, under the stewardship of chief Todd Boehly, is poised to outpace Liverpool in the race for Alexis Mac Allister. This Argentine World Cup winner has caught the eye of numerous top-tier clubs due to his remarkable performances for both his club and country over the past year. Chelsea, alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, is believed to be particularly interested in acquiring Mac Allister’s services.

His contract at Brighton’s Amex Stadium is set to run until 2025. This puts Mac Allister in a robust negotiating position compared to fellow Brighton star Moises Caicedo, who recently extended his contract until 2027.

The future of Mac Allister at Brighton appears uncertain. His father, Carlos Mac Allister, expects a move this summer. Speaking to Puroboca, he commented, “Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another club, we don’t know which one”. He further explained that the discussions are just starting, but hinted that Alexis is likely to join a new team by July.

Boehly’s Potential Trump Card: Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill

Despite this, Brighton has a reputation for being a tenacious negotiator, demanding top dollar for their key assets. Arsenal experienced this firsthand in January when they failed to acquire Caicedo, even after numerous bids and a public plea from the player himself to let him join the Gunners.

However, Chelsea and Brighton maintain a positive rapport, even after Boehly’s Blues pilfered Marc Cucurella, Graham Potter, and most of their backroom staff from Brighton this summer.

Chelsea holds a potent bargaining chip in the form of loanee Levi Colwill. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi recently admitted at a pre-Arsenal press conference that he’d love to work with Colwill for another four years. “It’s difficult to find another (left) centre-back with his quality,” De Zerbi acknowledged.

Given this scenario, a strategic swap deal involving Alexis Mac Allister could propel Todd Boehly’s Chelsea ahead of Liverpool. If Brighton’s admiration for Colwill translates into a deal, the Blues could potentially secure Mac Allister, further strengthening their star-studded line-up. Stay tuned for updates on this intriguing development in the summer transfer window saga.