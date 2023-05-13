Everton’s £250M Exodus: Pickford Among Six To Depart

Everton in a Pickle: The £250m Exodus and Jordan Pickford’s Future

Everton’s Exodus – Six Players To Depart

As a tale worthy of any soap opera, the saga at Goodison Park continues to unfold. Everton, the proud Merseysiders, teeter on the edge of a cliff. They find themselves in 17th place, a meagre two points above the abyss that is the relegation zone. It’s a nail-biting, nerve-shredding situation that’s more thrilling than any roller-coaster ride.

Now, let’s turn our attention to Jordan Pickford, England’s stalwart keeper and Everton’s star player. He’s rumoured to be at the forefront of a potential £250m exodus should the Toffees fall into the second-tier. One can’t help but draw parallels to rats deserting a sinking ship, except these rats are worth a combined £250m and can strike a football with extraordinary precision.

In this mass departure, he may be joined by an elite cadre of players including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Alex Iwobi, Amadou Onana, and, oddly enough, Abdoulaye Doucoure, who could find himself parting ways with Everton, contract extension or no extension.

Everton’s future hangs by a thread, balancing on the outcome of a clash against league leaders Manchester City, a fierce battle against relegation contenders Wolves on foreign soil, and a final stand at their fortress, Goodison Park, against Bournemouth. If they fall into the shadow of the second-tier, the loss won’t just be one of prestige but also a hefty £100m in revenue.

The Pickford Predicament

Our man Pickford, the star of this drama, has been linked to Manchester United. In the strange turn of events that is Everton’s possible relegation, he may find himself in the least difficult situation, with a potential future at Old Trafford. United, despite David de Gea’s looming contract renewal, are keeping their goalkeeping options open.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Merseyside team. Everton’s recent 5-1 victory over Brighton, where Doucoure and McNeil both netted braces, has provided a flicker of hope. Fans will be holding their breath for more of these electrifying performances in the remaining three games.

Injuries have plagued their striker Calvert-Lewin, but when fit, he’s a force to be reckoned with. Iwobi and Onana too are likely to turn heads if they’re put on the market.

In the end, we’re left with a gripping story of survival, a potential mass exodus and the pivotal role of Jordan Pickford in it. Only time will reveal the next chapter of Everton’s tale.