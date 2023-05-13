Pulisic to Napoli: Chelsea’s USMNT On The Move?

Napoli’s Pursuit of Christian Pulisic: A Potential Summer Transfer Shocker

In the ever-evolving world of football, an intriguing story has emerged from Serie A. The president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is keen to sign an American player this summer. The name in the mix? Chelsea’s talented winger, Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic’s Uncertain Future at Chelsea

Despite being a star player for the USMNT, Pulisic has faced a challenging season at Chelsea. Starting a mere eight games in the Premier League, whispers of a summer move are growing louder. De Laurentiis’s recent comments to La Repubblica (via Italian FootballTV) have only added fuel to the fire.

De Laurentiis revealed his ambitions, “Am I sure to keep everyone next season? Not only keep, I want to add others. I would like to have an American and a Japanese player. But I don’t want to sell any of our players.”

In the aftermath of two historic spending sprees, Chelsea may look to balance their books through player sales. This could see Pulisic heading to a new club, with Napoli and Juventus cited as potential suitors.

Napoli’s Transfer Strategy: A Bigger Picture

Napoli’s interest in Pulisic doesn’t come without its complexities. Following their domestic triumph, Napoli may need to part ways with some key players. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are among those speculated to be heading towards lucrative exits.

The potential departures could pave the way for Pulisic’s entry into Serie A. Meanwhile, the search for a Japanese player could see Kaoru Mitoma, a rising star, being pursued.

What Lies Ahead?

With the Scudetto already in their trophy cabinet, Napoli are set to face Monza this weekend. On the other side of the fence, Pulisic found himself on the bench again in Chelsea’s recent clash with Nottingham Forest.

In the constantly shifting sands of football, the Pulisic to Napoli story is one to watch. It encapsulates the game’s unpredictability and the excitement that the transfer window invariably brings. One thing is certain: this summer will be fascinating for fans of Pulisic, Napoli, and Chelsea alike.