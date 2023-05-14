Pochettino to Chelsea: Big Names in Stunning Shake-Up

Chelsea Set to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino, With Notable Targets on the Horizon

The Pochettino Era Begins at Chelsea

With the anticipation at fever pitch, Chelsea have finally made their decision. The Blues are set to announce former Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino, as their next manager. The Argentinian tactician and the Chelsea hierarchy have been in close talks for a few weeks, with plans for player recruitment being the primary focus.

The only question that remains is when exactly the official announcement will be made. Pochettino is expected to officially begin his role at the end of the season, bringing along his usual coaching team, including his assistant Jesus Perez.

The discussions about squad improvements have been extensive and detailed. Pochettino is working closely with the club’s sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, to identify potential signings to reinforce the team’s striker, midfielder, and goalkeeper positions. This recruitment drive will occur in the summer, although Chelsea also plans to sell surplus players to maintain a balanced budget.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, a player Pochettino knows well from the Argentine national team, appears to be the top centre forward target. Chelsea have already made a significant move in the transfer market, securing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £63m.

The Battle for Declan Rice and Retaining Existing Talent

The Blues have also set their sights on West Ham’s Declan Rice, although they face stiff competition from Arsenal. Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton is another target, with Liverpool also reportedly interested. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is being considered as a viable goalkeeping option.

While new recruits are essential, retaining existing talent is equally crucial. Pochettino has expressed his desire to convince Mason Mount, who has one year left on his contract, to stay at Chelsea. The situation with Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Inter, will be another key point of discussion for the new manager.

The path to this decision has been far from smooth, with Chelsea on course for their worst season since 1994. However, owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are confident in their choice of Pochettino. The board’s decision follows the recommendation of Stewart and Winstanley.

Pochettino’s comprehensive engagement across all departments of the club has been a deciding factor. This approach aligns perfectly with the owners’ vision of a unified club, with all parties on the same page regarding team strengthening areas and potential outgoing players.

The Promise of a New Dawn

Chelsea’s owners are reflective about their first season in charge, acknowledging their past mistakes. The implications of sanctions on the Roman Abramovich regime were far-reaching, causing significant disruption to their plans.

The decision to dismiss Abramovich’s transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia was politically motivated, given her close ties to the sanctioned Abramovich during the war in Ukraine. Petr Cech, another key figure, chose to leave in the wake of Granovskaia’s departure.

Despite a rocky start, the owners are optimistic about the future. They’re excited about the appointment of Pochettino and are looking forward to a fresh era, with Stewart and Winstanley leading the way. The road ahead promises exciting times for Chelsea and its fans, as they hope to bounce back stronger next season.