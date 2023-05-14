Man Utd’s Martinez Set for Whopping Pay Rise

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United’s Rising Star Poised for a Pay Bump

The Talented Argentine Set for a Pay Rise amidst Manchester United’s Ownership Drama

The hallowed halls of Old Trafford may soon be echoing with the news of a significant pay increase for Argentine sensation, Lisandro Martinez. This development comes as soon as the ongoing ownership saga at Manchester United draws to a close.

The World Cup-winning defender has indeed been a magnificent addition to the Red Devils’ ranks since his £55 million move from Ajax just a year ago. With the club readying a substantial pay boost, it appears that the Martinez-United love story is set to continue.

The Reward for Stellar Debut: Martinez’s Pay to Ascend the United Pay Scale

Raking in a weekly salary of £120,000 currently, Martinez has undoubtedly justified his earnings with his breathtaking performances. However, Manchester United now seem poised to up his basic wage by approximately £50,000, a testament to his stunning debut season in England.

Interestingly, there are no immediate plans to extend Martinez’s contract, which has four years left on it. Yet, Manager Erik ten Hag wishes to acknowledge the Argentine’s rapidly growing importance to the squad by promoting him up United’s pay scale.

Injury Woes, Cult Status, and a Promising Future

Unfortunately, the centre-back had his season cut short due to a metatarsal fracture he suffered during the 2-2 Europa League draw against Sevilla last month. Yet, despite this setback, Martinez has established himself as a fan favourite at Old Trafford, with the club planning a pay hike to demonstrate their faith in him.

Undeterred by his injury, Martinez has promised to return stronger and took to social media to express gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans throughout his dream debut season.

On his social media accounts, Martinez stated, “Not the way I imagined what’s been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them. I know that I’ll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I’ll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives. The messages and support I’ve received has been amazing, they’re giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart.”

The future at Old Trafford seems bright for the talented defender, and as Manchester United and Lisandro Martinez continue their successful journey together, fans can look forward to more stellar performances on the pitch.