Chelsea’s Revamp: Pochettino’s 3-Year Deal Revealed

Mauricio Pochettino Poised to Sign 3-Year Chelsea Contract

The Argentine Manager is set to Step into Chelsea’s Head Coach Role

Mauricio Pochettino, the esteemed Argentine football manager, is preparing to jet off from Barcelona and make his anticipated return to London. His purpose: to ink a three-year agreement with Chelsea, kick-starting a new chapter as the club’s Head Coach. As reported in The Telegraph, Pochettino will immediately commence preparations for the upcoming season.

Following our exclusive revelation on Saturday evening, Pochettino has agreed to assume the mantle from Graham Potter as Chelsea’s permanent manager. Potter had a five-year term with Chelsea starting last September, one of the longest managerial contracts ever granted by the club. However, Pochettino’s tenure is forecasted to span until summer 2026.

No Discussions with Lampard Yet

Despite being in Barcelona, Pochettino has not engaged in dialogue with the current caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, regarding the state of the Chelsea squad or the scenario he will inherit at season’s end. Lampard, nevertheless, is open to sharing his insights should Pochettino reach out to him.

Pochettino’s immediate focus post-signing will be on the pre-season planning and in-depth deliberation about Chelsea’s squad dynamics. A significant part of this summer’s strategy will be on offloading players and trimming down the squad size. Chelsea, however, is likely to make two or three vital signings, including a new shot-stopper.

Pochettino’s trusted aides, including assistant manager Jesus Perez, first-team coach Miguel D’Agostino, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, and his son Sebastiano, a sports scientist, are set to join him at Stamford Bridge. Perez, D’Agostino and Jimenez have been Pochettino’s stalwarts, accompanying him in his stints at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St-Germain. Sebastiano has been with Pochettino at Spurs and in France.

Perez to Collaborate with Chelsea’s Medical Team

Perez, a key figure in Pochettino’s set-up, is expected to work closely with Chelsea’s medical department to ensure the squad’s optimal physical condition. The fate of the staff currently under Lampard remains unclear.

Chelsea has yet to comment on the futures of Bruno Saltor and Bjorn Hamberg, who remain listed on the club’s official website but have not been involved with the first team since Potter’s departure. Ben Roberts, who came on board with Potter and continued as a goalkeeping coach under Lampard, who brought Joe Edwards, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones as interim staff, is also in the same boat.