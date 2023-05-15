Simakan to Leave RB Leipzig? Man Utd and Arsenal on Red Alert

Manchester United and Arsenal Lock Horns over Mohamed Simakan

Man United Enters the Race for Simakan

In a recent development, Manchester United has joined the race for the young French defender, Mohamed Simakan. This comes as per the latest reports from Spanish media, as originally reported by Fichajes.

Simakan, who has had an outstanding season with RB Leipzig, has been on Arsenal’s radar, a club also keen on securing his services in the upcoming summer transfer window. The French player, who signed with Leipzig for a mere £15 million, has proven himself to be a ‘natural leader’ on the field and is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s top young defenders.

Simakan: A Rising Star

The 23-year-old French player has won high praises for his performances and has been a key figure in the German team this season. Both Manchester United and Arsenal are in dire need of bolstering their defences, and Simakan seems to fit perfectly into both team’s plans. With a new contract signed with Leipzig at the start of 2022, the young defender could command a steep price. However, it appears the clubs are willing to make a bid to ensure his services.

Manchester United has had a very positive season with Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League but needs to strengthen its defence if it hopes to compete for the title next season. Arsenal, on the other hand, also needs to improve its defence to maintain its position as one of England’s top teams.

A Heated Race for the French Defender

Reports suggest that both clubs will face stiff competition in the race for Simakan, but his impressive form has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest teams.

In summary, the bidding war for Simakan appears to be heating up, and it will be interesting to see who eventually secures his services. With both teams looking to bolster their defence, Simakan seems to be a solid option to enhance their chances ahead of the next season.