Eddie Howe’s Shocking Newcastle Choice: Gallagher Over Maddison

Newcastle United Eyeing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher Amid Tough Spurs Competition for Maddison

Gallagher Part of Chelsea’s Summer Overhaul

As the Premier League season draws to a close, clubs are already looking ahead to strengthening their squads during the summer transfer window. Newcastle United, under the helm of Eddie Howe, is showing particular interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old England international, who has two years left on his current Chelsea contract, is expected to be part of a significant summer overhaul at Stamford Bridge. He has made an impression this season, starting 15 matches and appearing as a substitute in a further 17.

Gallagher’s Premier League experience is seen as a valuable asset by Newcastle, who are keen to bolster their midfield. Despite increased involvement during Frank Lampard’s interim tenure, Chelsea are reportedly open to offers as they prepare for the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s next permanent manager.

Newcastle’s European Prospects Could Lure Gallagher

While Gallagher only started twice in Chelsea’s Champions League campaign this season, Newcastle could offer the England midfielder more game time in Europe’s elite club competition. Despite a 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, the Toon remain on track to finish in the top four.

Stiff Competition for Maddison’s Signature

However, Gallagher isn’t the only player on Newcastle’s radar. James Maddison, the 26-year-old England attacking midfielder, is also of interest to the club. Maddison, who has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists this season, will be a hot commodity in the summer transfer window, especially if Leicester City face relegation.

However, Newcastle’s pursuit of Maddison may prove challenging. They face stiff competition from Tottenham, and their spending since the Saudi takeover has put them in a precarious position regarding Financial Fair Play rules. This has led Eddie Howe to temper expectations of extravagant spending at St James’ Park.

Summer Transfer Prospects for Newcastle

While Newcastle’s scouts have been active, recently checking on RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Howe seems to favour players with Premier League experience. With Gallagher and Maddison in the frame, it’s clear that Newcastle is looking to bring in top-tier talent to solidify their position at the top of the table.