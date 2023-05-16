Ex-Liverpool Boss Edwards: Shocking Premier League Return

Ex-Liverpool Chief, Michael Edwards, Targeted by Premier League Club

West Ham Eyes Michael Edwards as Director of Football

In a surprising turn of events, former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards has been shortlisted by another Premier League Club, according to a recent report. After an impressive 11-year stint at Anfield, the mastermind behind Liverpool’s notable rise could make a dramatic return to the game.

Edwards, who started at Liverpool as the head of analytics, ascended the ranks to become the sporting director in 2018, a role specifically created for him. Working closely with manager Jurgen Klopp, Edwards orchestrated a series of successful transfers that shaped the club’s fortunes.

Edwards’ Possible Return to Premier League

The Guardian suggests that West Ham has set its sights on Edwards to fill their vacant director of football role. Last summer’s £160 million splurge, which saw the Hammers underperform in the Premier League, has prompted a rethink of their transfer strategy.

Monaco’s transfer wizard, Paul Mitchell, is also rumoured to be on the Hammers’ shortlist, although he has been associated with potential moves to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sky Sports reported in October that Edwards held discussions with Chelsea but declined the opportunity due to timing. His entry into West Ham’s radar could rekindle interest from Chelsea and United, especially with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Should West Ham succeed in securing the ex-Liverpool chief, it would undoubtedly be a major coup. However, with competition potentially heating up, the Hammers will need to act swiftly.