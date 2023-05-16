Mac Allister Eyes Move to Champions League Club

Mac Allister Eyes Champions League: Liverpool May Need Top 4

In a surprising summer twist, Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton’s midfield dynamo, has expressed his yearning for Champions League football. With Liverpool and Manchester United circling the Argentinian World Cup winner, the summer transfer window promises to be nothing short of intriguing.

The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, last week revealed the existence of a contractual clause that could well see Mac Allister head for the exit doors at Brighton. The contract, penned until 2025, contains a mechanism to facilitate a potential move, giving the Seagulls a say in the final outcome.

No Deal Yet for Mac Allister

Despite the circulating rumours, Mac Allister’s agent and father, Carlos, maintain that no deal has been reached with any club. The conclusion of the current season will undoubtedly influence the 24-year-old’s future plans.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four finish, and thus, Champions League qualification, may prove to be a compelling factor for Mac Allister. A win for the Reds at Leicester would narrow their gap with Manchester United, currently holding the coveted fourth spot.

Brighton’s European Dream: A Mac Allister Retention Strategy?

Not to be outdone, Brighton’s recent surge to sixth place in the Premier League table adds another layer of complexity. A Europa League qualification, a real possibility following their 3-0 victory over Arsenal, could provide a compelling reason for Mac Allister to stay.

The upcoming weeks are set to be a thrilling ride in the transfer saga of Alexis Mac Allister, with Liverpool, Brighton, and Champions League football at the heart of it.