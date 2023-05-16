Is De Gea Out? Man Utd Eyes Dortmund’s Star Keeper

Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Conundrum: Kobel or De Gea?

Manchester United have found themselves at the heart of a goalkeeping dilemma as their gaze turns towards Borussia Dortmund’s shot-stopper, Gregor Kobel, amidst ongoing contract discussions with long-standing custodian David de Gea.

Freshly installed at the helm of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag appears eager to maintain de Gea’s services. However, the Dutch tactician is equally committed to fostering an environment of competition within his squad, ensuring he isn’t short of tactical alternatives.

Gregor Kobel: The Ideal Candidate

Gregor Kobel has emerged as a potential match for ten Hag’s desired profile. The Swiss international’s proficiency with ball at feet could remedy a critical area where de Gea’s performance has been found wanting this season.

Borussia Dortmund, mindful of the escalating interest in Kobel from multiple clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, are strategizing to secure their number one with a fresh contract.

Kobel’s Credentials: Bundesliga’s Rising Star

Despite his contract at Dortmund being valid until 2026, Kobel has quickly ascended to become one of the standout goalkeepers in the Bundesliga this term, and is recognised as one of football’s bright prospects.

Even though the 25-year-old’s high-profile error in the crucial Bayern Munich clash made headlines, his overall influence has been instrumental in Dortmund’s formidable title challenge after a lengthy hiatus.

As the Manchester United management grapples with decisions surrounding de Gea’s future, the potential of adding Gregor Kobel to their ranks presents an interesting prospect. The goalkeeping department at Old Trafford could be set for a refreshing revamp, adding a new twist to the Red Devils’ journey.