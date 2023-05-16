Newcastle’s €70M Hunt for RB Leipzig’s Superstar Szoboszlai

Newcastle United Eyes RB Leipzig’s Szoboszlai – The Lowdown

The Race for Dominik Szoboszlai

According to Sky Sports Germany, RB Leipzig’s midfield maestro Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as a top transfer target for Newcastle United. The Hungarian sensation was keenly scouted during his home match against Werder Bremen, putting up an outstanding performance, and even netting the decisive 2-1 victory goal in injury time. Newcastle’s interest in the RB Leipzig player has notably intensified over the past few weeks.

Szoboszlai’s impressive skill set, comprising game intelligence, athleticism, goal-scoring ability, high work rate, and technical prowess, aligns perfectly with Newcastle’s recruitment criteria. The Magpies are planning to strengthen their squad, particularly in central defence, on the right offensive flank, and in the central midfield. Szoboszlai ticks all these boxes.

The Hungarian national player has a release clause in his contract (valid until 2026) amounting to €70 million. His teammate, Amadou Haidara, was also under Newcastle’s radar, but interest seems to have cooled off.

Szoboszlai: The X-Factor

Without a doubt, Szoboszlai is keen to play in the Champions League next season. His last-minute winning goal against SVW holds significant value from Leipzig’s perspective. As it stands, both RB Leipzig and Newcastle are positioned third in their respective leagues, setting them up for a potential Champions League spot next season.

Under RB Leipzig’s head coach, Marco Rose, the 22-year-old has evolved into an X-factor. In the 2022/23 season, Szoboszlai played 42 matches, missing only three Bundesliga games due to suspensions. He maintains a 100% participation rate in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal. The Hungarian captain has remained injury-free since the start of the season, contributing eight goals, 12 assists, and creating 20 significant chances.

However, if Newcastle or any other potential suitor is unwilling to meet the €70 million release clause and instead wishes to negotiate a lower fee, RB Leipzig’s sporting director, Max Eberl, is expected to turn down the offer. No direct contact has been made between the two clubs yet.

Szoboszlai plays a significant role in RB Leipzig’s plans for the coming season. Coach Rose and his team rely heavily on the offensive dynamo, who has shown remarkable development over the past ten months. Nevertheless, the close relationship between Rose and “Szobo,” as he is affectionately called by his teammates, remains a positive factor in this unfolding transfer saga.