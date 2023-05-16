Pinto Poised to Become Spurs’ Sporting Director

Tottenham’s Hunt for Success: Tiago Pinto Eyed for Key Role

Tottenham Hotspur, the illustrious Premier League club, is reportedly in discussions with Roma’s sporting director, Tiago Pinto, as they search to fill their director of football vacancy, according to iNews.

Tiago Pinto: A Beacon of Hope for Tottenham?

Pinto, previously director of professional football at Benfica, is believed to be an ideal choice for Tottenham. The club is keen to instate someone who can establish a sustainable and long-term vision that yields success and much-desired silverware.

Following the departures of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici – the latter resigning amidst a 30-month ban due to the Juventus financial scandal – Tottenham finds itself in need of strong leadership. Pinto is rumoured to be a top contender for the role, having attracted interest from other Premier League clubs including West Ham and Liverpool.

With the summer transfer window looming, Tottenham must act swiftly to ensure they remain competitive in the upcoming Premier League season. A significant restructure of their football operation is ongoing, with the club still narrowing down their managerial options.

While former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been ruled out, and interim boss Ryan Mason’s inconsistent record possibly affecting his chances, the club is actively seeking a manager capable of instating a long-term vision and returning to attacking football.

Prominent names under consideration include Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi. However, the club is expected to first address the vacancy left by Paratici, with industry insiders predicting considerable movement in the sporting director market soon.

Brentford’s Lee Dykes, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche and Marseille’s Javier Ribalta have also been linked with the vacancy.

Pinto has garnered significant attention in the Premier League, reportedly being a leading candidate to succeed Julian Ward at Liverpool before the club selected ex-Wolfsburg director of football Jörg Schmadtke. Aston Villa and West Ham have also shown interest, the latter subsequently appointing Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany to their executive team.

Pinto’s influence at Roma has been profound, creating a culture dedicated to innovation, development, and improvement. Among his initiatives is the introduction of a large screen by the training pitch, allowing manager Jose Mourinho to conduct real-time analysis and coaching during sessions.

Despite Mourinho’s notoriously high demands, Pinto has managed to maintain positive relations within the club, boasting an impressive recruitment track record.

Pinto’s Legacy at Roma: A Blueprint for Tottenham?

Recognised as a “world-class talent” by Roma owner Dan Friedkin, Pinto has been instrumental in creating a blend of experienced and young talent at the club – a model that Tottenham is keen to replicate.

His accomplishments include enticing Mourinho to Rome, spearheading the recruitment of Juventus’s Paulo Dybala and Nemanja Matic from Manchester United, and successfully extending Chris Smalling’s stay at Roma.

While Pinto remains committed to finishing the season at Roma, his contract expires in a year and he has expressed interest in working in England. Tottenham could be the next chapter in his illustrious career.