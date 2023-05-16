Sportswashing & Man City’s Reign: The League Of Inevitability

Manchester City’s Premier League Dominance: A Spectre of Sportswashing?

Are We Witnessing a One-Club Premier League?

The electrifying title chase between Arsenal and Manchester City this season has sparked a crucial debate regarding the state of competitiveness in the Premier League. Had Arsenal emerged victorious, we’d be celebrating three different champions in four seasons—a testament to the league’s health. Yet, as City looks set to clinch their fifth title in six seasons, comparisons with the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, where dominance is more monopolised, become unavoidable.

This City dominance, only punctuated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool’s superhuman effort in 2020, has brought into focus the reality of a Premier League increasingly becoming a one-club show. Is the Premier League becoming akin to the Ligue 1, where Paris Saint-Germain is on track to win nine out of eleven seasons, or the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich is eyeing their 11th consecutive title? Or are we seeing a parallel to the Serie A dominance of Juventus from 2012 to 2020?

The Guardiola Difference

A key differentiator in the Manchester City narrative is Pep Guardiola. City’s dominance is, to a great extent, attributed to this maestro’s influence and the club’s structure built around him. While the likes of PSG, Bayern, and Juventus have maintained their reign despite frequent managerial changes, City’s supremacy seems more tethered to Guardiola’s genius.

Should Guardiola depart, many expect City to grapple with maintaining their current level of superiority, offering a glimmer of hope to the league’s chasing pack. On the other hand, PSG and Bayern, despite managerial misfits and failures, have invariably managed to clinch their domestic leagues. This highlights the inherent advantages these clubs enjoy, which City, despite their wealth, do not possess to the same extent due to the financial strength of many Premier League clubs.

The question remains: could City have maintained such a stranglehold on the Premier League had they cycled through managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Niko Kovac, and Hansi Flick, as Bayern did from 2016 to 2021?

A Shifting Perception of Manchester City?

Until now, City’s dominance has been met with indifference, even admiration, from many fans. Their victories have often been lauded for denying their rivals—Liverpool, Manchester United, and recently, Arsenal—championship titles. Yet, a tipping point in the external perception of City might be on the horizon.

While supporters of clubs outside the title picture might be indifferent to whether City or any other team wins the league, younger fans who’ve mostly witnessed City’s dominance over the last decade tend to express more animosity.

Moreover, City’s continued Abu Dhabi-backed dominance lends credence to the growing fear among fans that success in the Premier League requires nation-state wealth—a topic brought into sharp focus by the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of Newcastle United in 2021 and the potential Qatari acquisition of Manchester United.

The Impact of Alleged Financial Fair Play Breaches and State-Sponsored Ownership

As City faces over 100 charges of allegedly breaching Premier League financial fair play rules, the question arises: Does this make fans feel less indifferent towards them?

While the world has drastically changed since Manchester City were purchased by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, the recent spotlight on issues like sportswashing raises questions about the future of football. If Newcastle begins to win titles, hostility towards this type of ownership model could intensify.

The Post-Guardiola Future and the Cycle of Football

The exceptional performances of City have drastically raised the points bar needed to clinch the Premier League title. This dominance, combined with their success in