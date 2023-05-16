Game Changer: Sheikh Jassim’s Take-It-Or-Leave-It Bid for Man Utd!

Sheikh Jassim’s Last-Ditch Bid for Manchester United

The competition for Manchester United’s ownership has entered a thrilling stage according to the Daily Mail, with Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani submitting a final ‘take it or leave it’ bid, a surprise move anticipated to disrupt the existing dynamics.

The Battle for Ownership: Jassim vs Ratcliffe

In a gripping development, Sheikh Jassim hopes to oust the competition from British petrochemical magnate, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The improved offer from Sheikh Jassim aims for complete ownership, a drastic strategy shift that could end the prolonged ownership saga of the Premier League giants.

Although there have already been three rounds of bidding, Ratcliffe seemed to be in the lead. His offer, despite not being for 100% of the club’s shares, valued Manchester United higher than the Qatari’s proposal. Moreover, Ratcliffe’s bid came with an added incentive for the Glazer family, the current owners, proposing a partial stake retention for two to four years before a complete exit.

Sheikh Jassim: A Surprise Countermove

Despite Ratcliffe’s strong position, Sheikh Jassim’s latest manoeuvre could change the game. His improved offer, submitted earlier today, aims to take full control of Manchester United. This sudden move is anticipated to accelerate the selection of the preferred bidder, a decision that was expected last week.

While the Qatari’s offer is still believed to be lower than Ratcliffe’s, it covers the full buyout upfront, proposing to wipe out the club’s debt that currently sits around £536m. Not only this, but Sheikh Jassim’s bid also promises substantial investment in the squad and the redevelopment of Old Trafford.

The Road Ahead: What’s in Store for Manchester United?

The Raine Group, the New York-based merchant bankers overseeing the process, managed the sale of Chelsea last year. They now face the task of managing this surprising twist in the Manchester United ownership saga.

Will Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group respond to Sheikh Jassim’s daring move? The ongoing negotiations between all parties add an element of suspense. If Ratcliffe manages to secure the club, his plan includes a 50% share leading to a gradual takeover, valuing the club at a whopping £6bn.

This unprecedented competition between Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe marks a fascinating chapter in Manchester United’s history. The world is watching closely, anticipating the next move in this extraordinary takeover battle.