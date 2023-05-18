Bombshell £92m Rice Bid: Cancelo Arsenal’s Next Target

Arsenal’s Summer Plans: Joao Cancelo and Record-Breaking Declan Rice Bid in Sight

Arsenal, buoyed by their close competition with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in this season’s Premier League, have set their sights on an ambitious summer target – Manchester City’s full-back Joao Cancelo. Arsenal’s interest is focused, yet they’re wary that City may be unwilling to part ways with Cancelo, especially considering recent tensions in the race for the title.

The Pursuit of Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese international, currently on loan to Bayern Munich, failed to dazzle the German club’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, during his stint there. This fact has, however, piqued the curiosity of Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta, who briefly worked with Cancelo in Manchester prior to his move to the Emirates in late 2019.

Cancelo, 28, a title winner with both City and Juventus, is tied to his contract with City until 2027. Despite the complex situation, Arsenal remain optimistic, their resolve galvanised by the potential Cancelo brings to bolster their young squad with his champion’s pedigree.

There are, however, hurdles in the Gunners’ path. Despite Arteta’s interest, there remains uncertainty over Cancelo’s options and Guardiola’s willingness to keep him within the club. Furthermore, the need for a full-back has been heightened following a knee injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu, coupled with the planned sale of Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal’s summer plans also include offloading several players such as Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Folarin Balogun, and Nuno Tavares, while bids are expected for Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino, and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal’s Club-Record Bid for Declan Rice

This brings us to the next big splash from the Arsenal camp – a monumental £92m bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice. Arsenal aim to direct the funds generated from the sales towards securing the England international, breaking their previous transfer record.

Despite courting attention from Manchester United, Arsenal remain resolute in their quest for Rice. While West Ham’s management will likely insist on a significant portion of the fee upfront, the Gunners are determined to land their target this summer.

As the summer approaches, the murmurs around Joao Cancelo and Declan Rice grow louder in North London. However, the real question is, will the Gunners’ ambitious pursuits bear fruit? Will they manage to balance the books, sell their surplus, and bring in the top-tier talent that’s currently in their crosshairs?

These moves are sure to define Arsenal’s trajectory in the upcoming season. Only time will tell if the club can deliver on these audacious transfer plans. Until then, all eyes are on Arteta and his team, as they navigate what promises to be an intriguing summer at the Emirates.