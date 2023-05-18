Inside Scoop: Russell Martin to Take the Helm at Southampton

Southampton’s New Direction: Russell Martin Emerges as Leading Contender

Southampton Eying Swansea City’s Russell Martin for Top Job

Following the unfortunate relegation of Southampton from the Premier League, Russell Martin, the current Swansea City head coach, appears to be the top contender to lead the club’s revival. The south-coast club, eager to emulate Burnley’s swift return to the top-flight football, sees the 37-year-old as an ideal fit for their upcoming Championship campaign.

Rubén Sellés, the club’s interim manager since February, took the reins after Nathan Jones’ 95-day tenure post-Ralph Hasenhüttl’s departure. Despite the turbulence, Martin’s potential appointment signals a fresh start for Southampton.

Martin’s Admirable Track Record at Swansea City

Martin’s managerial record at Swansea City has left a significant impression on Southampton’s board. Martin’s attractive possession-based style combined with his imminent entry into the last year of his contract makes him a promising candidate. Despite the absence of any new signings during the January transfer window, Swansea finished a respectable tenth in the Sky Bet Championship – a mere three points shy of the play-off positions.

Southampton’s Blueprint for Success: The Burnley Model

Southampton has taken inspiration from Burnley’s recent return to the Premier League, demonstrating a transformation to a more possession-heavy, attacking style of play under Vincent Kompany. To further their ambition, the Saints have appointed Jason Wilcox, formerly of Manchester City’s academy, as their director of football.

Regrettably, the club’s attempt to secure the services of Wilcox’s ex-City colleague, Joe Shields, was thwarted when Chelsea swooped in last October. Nevertheless, Southampton’s recent signing policy, focusing on young talent from possession-oriented clubs, remains unchanged. The club’s recent additions include Roméo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, and Samuel Edozie, all hailing from Manchester City.

Russell Martin: A Proven Proponent of Possession-based Football

Martin, a retired defender with a 15-year playing career predominantly at Norwich City, took his first managerial role at MK Dons post-retirement in 2019. His teams have been known for their possession-centric style of play.

During his last season at MK Dons (2020-21), his side ranked behind only Barcelona and Manchester City for average possession among Europe’s top five leagues. The record-breaking feat of scoring after 56 consecutive passes against Gillingham further highlighted this approach.

This possession philosophy continued in his tenure at Swansea City, highlighted in last month’s impressive 3-0 victory against Norwich City. Martin’s side completed a staggering 888 passes in the match, the second-highest in a fixture among Europe’s top leagues since 2021-22.

The potential appointment of Russell Martin indicates Southampton’s commitment to a more possession-oriented, attractive style of play, aligning with their vision for immediate promotion back to the Premier League.