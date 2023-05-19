Goal Machine Orban: Premier League Transfer Rumours Heat Up!

The Rise of Gift Orban: A Target for Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham

Who is Gift Orban?

Gift Orban, the lad who’s caught the eye of every footy fan across Europe, is a striking sensation currently setting the Belgian Jupiler Pro League alight. At the tender age of 20, this Nigerian superstar’s journey from Norway’s second tier to becoming one of Europe’s most talked-about talents has been nothing short of meteoric​.

Orban’s Style of Play

When we’re talking about Orban, we’re talking about a lad who lives life in the fast lane. A striker who’s got a knack for finding himself at the right place at the right time, all thanks to his blistering pace. He’s a player who prefers to stay up top, waiting to use his speed to his advantage the moment his team gets the ball​​.

However, as any seasoned football pundit would tell you, no player is without their flaws. Despite his talent and speed, Orban’s physicality and decision-making are areas where he could use a bit of work. He’s a bit lightweight and can find himself losing possession a bit too easily. His shot selection could also use a bit of polish​​.

Orban’s Impact at KAA Gent

Since his switch to KAA Gent from Stabaek in January, Orban has been scoring for fun, with an impressive tally of 19 goals in 19 games. He’s also got a UEFA record under his belt, having scored the fastest hattrick in just over three minutes against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League. And if that wasn’t enough, he again bagged a hattrick in his most recent game against Cercle Brugge​.

Premier League Interest in Orban

With his performances in Belgium, it’s no surprise that the big guns of the English Premier League – Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and even Fulham – are reportedly keeping an eye on him​. However, the question remains whether Orban’s current style would suit the rigours of the English game, considering his physicality. Could a move to the Bundesliga or Serie A better suit his development? Only time will tell.

Contract Situation and Social Media Presence

For those wondering about his contract situation, Orban’s contract with KAA Gent is secure until June 30, 2027​​. If you’re keen to follow his journey closely, check out his Instagram account @giftorban, where he’s currently got a following of over 26,000 fans and growing​​.

To wrap it up, Gift Orban is a young, exciting talent who’s causing quite a stir in the footballing world. Whether he’ll make the move to Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham or Fulham is a story yet to be written. But one thing is for certain, the lad’s got a bright future ahead!