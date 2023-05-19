Spurs in Pole Position to Snatch Feyenoord’s Arne Slot

Feyenoord Fears Losing Arne Slot to Spurs

Feyenoord, freshly minted Eredivisie champions, now find themselves facing an imminent fear – the departure of their esteemed manager Arne Slot to Tottenham Hotspur, reports Sky Sports News. The Dutch club is grappling with a growing sense of inevitability over Slot’s exit, with Spurs leading the race for his signature.

Slot’s Stellar Track Record

Slot, who masterminded Feyenoord’s second Eredivisie triumph this century, has seen his stock rise considerably in recent weeks. The Dutch gaffer had earlier declined an opportunity to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United earlier in the season, a testament to his demand and the quality he brings to the table.

A Complex Negotiation

The twist in this tale lies in Slot’s contractual terms with Feyenoord. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf suggests that while a release clause exists in his contract, it isn’t operational until next year. Nevertheless, Tottenham may use this clause as a foothold to initiate negotiations.

In a bid to keep Slot at the helm, Feyenoord have offered to double his salary, taking it to a handsome figure of approximately £3.5m (€4m) annually.

The Competition Spurs Face

Despite Slot being the apparent frontrunner for the Spurs job, sources have advised caution. Tottenham’s managerial shortlist also includes notable figures such as Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, and Fulham’s Marco Silva. Furthermore, Brentford’s Thomas Frank has also garnered admirers within the Spurs’ setup.

The Nagelsmann Angle

Sky Sports News confirmed that despite the respect Julian Nagelsmann commands among Tottenham’s top brass, he won’t be the club’s next head coach. The former Bayern Munich boss, an initial interest for both Tottenham and Chelsea, reportedly didn’t have any scheduled meetings with Spurs.

As Tottenham continues to explore options for their next boss, Arne Slot emerges as a leading contender. Feyenoord, on the other hand, anxiously await the outcome, hoping to retain the architect of their recent title triumph. In this high-stakes game, it remains to be seen which club will eventually be dealt the winning hand.