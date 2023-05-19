£85m RB Leipzig Star Gvardiol on Man City’s Radar

Manchester City Targeting £85m-rated RB Leipzig Star Gvardiol

As reported by The Daily Mail, Manchester City’s sights are firmly set on the next potential addition to their star-studded squad – the £85m-rated Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The Croatian defender is on City’s radar as Pep Guardiola plans to fortify his defensive lineup for the next season.

Question Marks Over City Squad’s Future

With the Premier League title within touching distance and more silverware on the horizon, the Cityzens are still dealing with uncertainties surrounding key players. Club captain Ilkay Gundogan, the versatile Bernardo Silva, and the stoic Aymeric Laporte all have their future in question.

The Mail Sport uncovered last month that Laporte might be looking for new horizons, and City won’t stand as an obstacle. This development could pave the way for Gvardiol, one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, to enter the fold at the Etihad.

A High Stakes Game for Gvardiol

Capable of operating as a centre-back or a left-back, Gvardiol’s versatility could be the perfect solution for Guardiola’s defensive conundrum. However, RB Leipzig’s hefty price tag of over £85m stands as a significant challenge.

Rumours out of Germany suggest that Leipzig could be under pressure to sell their top talent to remain financially afloat. The club’s sporting director, Max Eberl, was quick to deny any struggle with Financial Fair Play.

Chelsea, too, have shown interest in Gvardiol, whose star has only shone brighter since his impressive World Cup performance.

Midfield Reshuffle for Manchester City?

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Gundogan and Silva could trigger a midfield reshuffle at Manchester City. Barcelona has extended an offer to Gundogan, while Silva has once again caught Paris Saint-Germain’s attention. City remain hopeful, with new contract offers on the table for both midfielders.

Silva, who scored a brace against Real Madrid recently, is under contract until 2025. His importance to the club is undeniable, and Guardiola would surely want to keep him in the squad.

Defending City’s Spending Habits

In response to critics who downplay City’s achievements due to their spending habits, the club’s chief executive Ferran Soriano pointed to other Premier League clubs. He stated, “We are never the club spending the most on players. There are many other clubs investing more money than us – Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal. Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”

As the summer transfer window approaches, Manchester City fans will eagerly watch as Guardiola and his team navigate the challenge of refreshing their squad while aiming to maintain their winning momentum.