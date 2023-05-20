Manchester United Steals March on PSG in Race for Osimhen

Manchester United Emerge as Victor Osimhen’s Top Choice Amidst Transfer Whispers

Osimhen Eyes Premier League Move

Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s prized striker, has made his preference for a Premier League transfer known, putting Manchester United in the limelight. The 24-year-old Nigerian talent, eyed by French giants Paris Saint-Germain, has an unwavering desire for an English move, despite a recent, unrelated trip to Paris.

United’s head coach, Erik ten Hag, has pinpointed the procurement of a key central striker to lead their forward line for seasons to come. Osimhen, garnering high praise from the club’s transfer cognoscenti, tops United’s striking selection.

United’s Interest Peaks After Scouting Run

United scouts attended Napoli’s Champions League showdown with Milan last month, where Osimhen showcased his striking prowess, despite the side’s unfortunate European run. His scoring feat nevertheless propelled Napoli to claim their first league title in 33 years.

Il Mattino, a Naples-based news outlet, confirmed United’s leading position in the pursuit of Osimhen this summer. Their interest has taken an upward turn, especially in light of Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain closely watching the Nigerian’s situation.

Indeed, Napoli’s insiders believe that Osimhen is notably distracted by the Premier League club’s interest. This sense of disquiet is leading to a belief that Napoli may be open to negotiations this summer, provided they receive an irresistible offer.

PSG’s Pursuit & Osimhen’s Premier League Ambition

RMC Sport reported PSG’s genuine interest in the Nigerian, further fuelled by his recent trip to the French capital. Yet, while not completely ruling out a move to the Ligue 1 champions, Osimhen’s heart remains set on English football.

Osimhen openly shared his “dream” of gracing the Premier League back in March, as speculations of a move to Old Trafford began to gain momentum. United scouts have since been tracking his progress.

“I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me,” Osimhen mused. He expressed his admiration for the Premier League, whilst also praising Serie A where he currently plays. His future aim is clear: “I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday.”

United’s Alternatives

Manchester United’s radar also has Tottenham’s Harry Kane, a long-held target. Yet, his loyalty to North London could prompt a contract renewal. Other striking prospects admired by the club include Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus, both former pupils of Ten Hag at Ajax, as well as Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, a more budget-friendly option under consideration.