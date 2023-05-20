Saliba’s Arsenal Exit: Real Madrid and AC Milan on Alert

The William Saliba Conundrum: Arsenal’s Defensive Dilemma

Big-Name Clubs Circling as Contract Conundrum Looms

Arsenal’s sticky situation with William Saliba, the club’s sought-after centre-half, just became all the more complicated. With three leading clubs lurking with intent to poach, the Gunners’ mission to tie down Saliba to a new long-term contract has taken on a greater degree of urgency.

Saliba, the 22-year-old sensation, has been negotiating the terms of a new contract for the majority of the current season, as his existing contract inches closer to expiration in a mere 12 months. Arsenal’s strategy of securing the future of its key players is already in full swing, evidenced by the recent extension of the contract of custodian Aaron Ramsdale, announced last Thursday.

However, Saliba, Arsenal’s prized defender, who’s currently sidelined by injury, has yet to secure a fresh contract. He remains on the same deal he signed back in 2019 when he transferred from Saint-Etienne for a tidy sum of £27million. With just one full season of first-team action under his belt, there’s a question mark looming over the future of Saliba in Arsenal colours.

European Giants Hover as Saliba Decision Awaits

Despite the uncertainty, Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s ever-optimistic manager, holds firm belief in Saliba’s commitment to the club. Yet, according to reports from RMC Sport in France, three unnamed clubs of significant stature are waiting in the wings, eager to pounce. Previous interest from the reigning European champions, Real Madrid, as well as Italian powerhouse AC Milan, adds more spice to the impending summer transfer saga.

Following a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham in January, Saliba expressed his joy playing for the North London side, stating, “The club is speaking with my agent and me. The only thing I can do is focus on my football.”

Edu’s Tireless Efforts to Secure Saliba’s Future

Edu, the technical director at the Emirates, is tirelessly working behind the scenes to secure Saliba’s future in Arsenal. This sentiment was echoed by Arteta earlier this month: “We want to keep our best talent. Especially the players that deserve some recognition. I think he has been incredible since he came back from his loan period and we want to reward him, that is for sure.”

He went on to add, “We will find the right moment to do that. Obviously Edu and the board are on top of every negotiation regarding new contracts and now we are doing everything we possibly can to do that in the right moment at the right time. The communication and the relationship is super. It is about timing, I think. Nothing else.”

Saliba’s Impact and the Hope for a Glorious Return

On the pitch, Saliba’s impact is sorely missed. The French international is unlikely to resume competitive action until the dawn of the next season. After two fruitful loan spells, his return to Arsenal’s defence has been nothing short of magnificent, forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

The blow to Arsenal’s title aspirations came in mid-March when Saliba suffered a back injury during a Europa League defeat to Sporting Lisbon. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, hoping the French defender will still don the Arsenal kit for another title charge next year.