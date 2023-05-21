Man Utd Alert: Neves Bids Emotional Goodbye to Wolves

Ruben Neves Wolves Farewell Wave Ignites Manchester United Speculation

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves, a player firmly in the sights of both Manchester United and Barcelona, appeared to bid a poignant farewell to Wolves faithful on Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Neves Signals End of Wolves Journey?

While it’s traditional for players to express gratitude to fans post the season’s last home match, the sentiment behind Neves’ gesture carried additional weight for those in Molineux. The Portuguese international’s future at the club has been a hot topic of speculation, with rumours swirling about a potential summer departure.

While Neves has made a home for himself in the Midlands, his appetite for Champions League football is no secret.

He remarked to Sky Sports, “Let’s see what’s going to happen. I always say the same thing – I truly love to be here, but I never hide that I want to play Champions League football. In football, you need to go for your main goals and I think that will be a massive decision for me. But nothing has happened yet. If it was my last game here, I really enjoyed it and I’m grateful for all the people who worked with me over the six seasons.”

As his contract enters its final year, a summer exit could be the best course for Wolves and Neves alike.

Neves’ Next Destination: Barcelona or Manchester United?

Despite initial personal terms being agreed with Barcelona, football insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Neves is no longer a top priority for the Catalan giants.

Rúben Neves will wait for Barcelona as he agreed terms on potential long-term contract. He hopes for Barça move — not main priority for Xavi now. 🔵🔴 #FCB Here’s Neves with Wolves fans today, via @NathanJudah 🎥👋🏻pic.twitter.com/fXaGhwWcYn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2023

Manchester United – A Likely Fit for Neves?

Instead, Manchester United seems a more probable destination, particularly given his family’s comfort with life in England. The Red Devils have been vocal about their search for a midfielder this summer, with Neves prominently featured on their shortlist.

As a deep-lying playmaker, Neves could potentially complement Casemiro in the midfield. It’s no secret that United heavily relies on Bruno Fernandes for chance creation, a concern that Neves’ arrival could significantly alleviate.

Indeed, this summer could see Ruben Neves making a move, with Manchester United looking the more likely of the two clubs vying for his services. Only time will tell if the Wolves’ star will don the United jersey or surprise us all with a different choice.