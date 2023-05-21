Chelsea’s £40m Keeper Gamble: Is Raya the Answer?

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Quandary: David Raya in the Crosshairs

A Serious Gaze at Brentford’s £40m Star

Chelsea’s management finds themselves drawn to Brentford’s prized goalkeeper, David Raya, according to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT. At the age of 27, Raya appears to be on the cusp of a shift, and whispers of a £40m summer move are becoming increasingly louder.

David Raya: A Key Player on the Market

The Spanish shot-stopper’s contractual ties with Brentford dissolve next summer, which could force the club’s hand to negotiate an earlier exit, thwarting the risk of losing him for free.

Raya’s value, as stated by Brentford manager Thomas Frank, hovers around the £40m mark. Frank openly shared, “Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position. There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

Chelsea’s Goalkeeping Carousel: Raya, Mendy, or Kepa?

Amid uncertainties surrounding Chelsea’s first-choice keeper for the coming season, Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have both shared game time. The forthcoming summer may see the club focusing on solidifying this position, either by trusting in Mendy or Kepa, or potentially introducing a new face to the roster.

With Mauricio Pochettino speculated to take up the managerial mantle at Stamford Bridge, making the call on this pivotal position would certainly serve as his first major task.

Is Chelsea Raya’s Future Destination?

Jones expresses a firm belief that Raya’s departure from Brentford is looming, and the lure of Chelsea might prove irresistible.

The journalist commented, “Raya looks pretty certain to move and now that Brentford are making new goalkeeper plans it’s just a case of finding his new home. Chelsea’s move for a goalkeeper is something that Mauricio Pochettino wants but they will have to resolve the situation first in-house as they have two big names in Kepa and Mendy.”

Jones also added, “From conversations I’ve had with contacts it feels like their interest in Raya is legit, but I also think they prefer Andre Onana, just as Tottenham do. It’s very early days but it’s not beyond imagination that Raya simply ends up signing for whichever team Onana doesn’t choose to join.”

Evaluating Raya: Is He the Upgrade Chelsea Needs?

When it comes to statistical performance, data from FBref suggests that Raya ranks among the cream of the Premier League’s goalkeeping crop. He trails only Bernd Leno in terms of save percentage, while his capability in intercepting crosses surpasses all but Nick Pope and Emiliano Martinez. His Premier League rating on Sofascore stands at an impressive 7.16, overshadowing both Kepa and Mendy.

This data makes a convincing case for Raya as a significant upgrade to Chelsea’s current line-up of goalkeepers. Will the Stamford Bridge hierarchy take the £40m plunge to secure Raya’s signature? The upcoming transfer window promises to be an intriguing one for the Blues.