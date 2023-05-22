Palace’s Eze to Liverpool, Spurs, Newcastle: ‘Not Bothered’

Eberechi Eze Unfazed by Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle Transfer Rumours

In a report by Metro, rising star Eberechi Eze stands resolute amidst swirling speculation linking him with top-tier clubs Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle.

Eze’s Stellar Crystal Palace Performance

Eze, a radiant 24-year-old talent, has soared to remarkable heights under the watchful eyes of Crystal Palace’s returning veteran manager, Roy Hodgson. Since Hodgson resumed his managerial responsibilities in late March, the former Queens Park Rangers’ starlet has netted the ball six times, bolstering his league goal tally to an impressive 10 for the current season, effortlessly outshining his previous top-flight records.

A Staunch Stance on Transfer Talk

Despite the allure of these coveted football giants, Eze remains firmly grounded, focusing on his current role at Crystal Palace. His contract with the Eagles runs until 2025, leaving the club with no immediate urge to strike a deal. When asked about the ongoing transfer rumours, Eze responded candidly, “I’m not really too bothered about that. I’m just focusing on the present.”

Eze’s Growth and Aspirations

The burgeoning talent is adamant about his growth trajectory, expressing a fervent desire to continue enhancing his performance, “I want to continue enjoying it and contributing to the team as much as I can. I’m improving every game.”

Indeed, with his spellbinding performance, Eze has drawn the attention of not just Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle, but also international heavyweight Paris Saint-Germain, further illuminating his stellar ascent in recent weeks.

A Flourishing Relationship with Hodgson

Having endured a challenging stint under the former gaffer, Patrick Vieira, Eze openly admits his struggles, “I found it difficult at times. As a team we were going through a tough period so that’s natural to lack confidence.”

However, the reappointment of Hodgson has instigated a dramatic reversal of fortune for Eze, who seems to have found his groove under the experienced manager. With Hodgson at the helm, Eze feels empowered, “Since Roy has come in, it’s given me the freedom to express myself. I’ve obviously played for him before, so I understand exactly what he wants.”

Under the supportive guidance of Hodgson, Eze has found the “freedom to play, to do [his] thing,” and appears to be basking in the joy of his football journey. The future seems exceptionally bright for this young prodigy as he continues to delight fans with his exuberant performances on the pitch.