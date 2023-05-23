Fabrizio Romano Unveils United’s Interest in Vlahovic & Kim Min Jae!

Manchester United Gears up for Premier League Transfer Season

As the football season draws closer to its culmination, there is one thing on the minds of Manchester United fans: the impending summer transfer window. Rumours are beginning to swell, with various players linked to the club, as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

Fabrizio Romano Shares Insights on Potential Transfers

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently made an appearance on the popular fan channel, The United Stand. He divulged potential transfer scenarios that could play out for Manchester United in the upcoming window.

Romano stated, “Manchester United is one of the clubs that asked for information about Vlahovic’s potential price tag. It’s just one of the names that they have in the list, one of the players that they know the conditions of the potential deal.”

Striker Search: Kane, Osman, Vlahovic, or Ramos?

While Vlahovic might be on the list, Romano emphasized that the main targets for the striker position remain Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, in case either of these transfers don’t materialize, United have also been scouting Benfica’s Gonzalo Ramos. Romano highlighted, “Harry Kane is considered the perfect striker for Manchester United, and Victor Osimhen is the other top option. Depending on the price tag, we may see some movement in these areas.”

Uncertainty Surrounds United’s Budget

When it comes to the financials, much is still unclear. Romano explained, “The club sale is absolutely crucial… nothing is clear at this stage.” It seems Manchester United’s budget for the transfer window remains up in the air, potentially impacting the club’s ability to secure their preferred targets.

Midfielder Must-haves

Romano also revealed that, apart from a striker, a midfielder is high on United’s priority list. “From what they understand in the recent internal talks, they had Ed Woodward confirmed that he wants a new midfielder, no matter what happens with the current players,” he said.

Kim Min Jae: An Affordable Centre-Back Option?

Manchester United’s interest in Napoli’s Kim Min Jae was also discussed, following numerous reports from Italy. Romano clarified, “It’s true that Manchester United had conversations with the people close to him, they have an interest for sure, but nothing is done yet.”

A Busy Summer Ahead for Manchester United

The United Stand gave their own perspective, predicting, “Rabiot at the end of June, Kim Min Jae at the end of July, and Harry Kane at the end of August. They’re all decent signings…but is it enough? Of course, it’s not. We need a hell of a lot more than that, especially when you’re trying to compete with who you’re trying to compete with.”

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on Manchester United. Fans are eagerly awaiting news of new signings and potential player exits. With numerous possibilities on the horizon, one thing is for sure – it will be a busy and vital summer for the Red Devils in the Premier League.