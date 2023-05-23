Unbelievable! Celtic Boss on Spurs’ Manager Shortlist!

Tottenham’s Managerial Pursuit: A Celtic Connection

As reported by esteemed football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur’s manager hunt has taken an unexpected turn with the introduction of Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou into the shortlist of potential candidates.

Postecoglou, the man steering Celtic towards a season treble, finds his name on a rather illustrious shortlist comprising Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, and Arne Slot.

Tottenham’s Turmoil: A Season to Forget

Tottenham’s season has been far from ideal, having parted ways with Antonio Conte and his temporary replacement, Christian Stellini. The ripple effect has seen Spurs slip away from Champions League contention, now teetering on the brink of missing out on European football entirely next season.

Their hopes for a Europa Conference League spot hang by a thread, with Spurs set to face Leeds in their final Premier League match, and nothing less than a victory will secure their European dreams.

Spurs’ Chairman Daniel Levy had high hopes for Julian Nagelsmann, the highly regarded German manager. However, negotiations have stalled, with Nagelsmann seeking a working relationship with a sporting director of his choosing. It’s in this context that Postecoglou’s name has entered the conversation, adding an unexpected twist in Tottenham’s managerial saga.

Postecoglou: Celtic’s Shining Star

With an imminent treble at Celtic, Postecoglou has gained significant attention this season, including being linked with a number of EPL positions at clubs like Chelsea, Leeds, and Brighton. However, Tottenham’s inability to secure a Champions League spot and the potential exit of striker Harry Kane seem to have diminished the North London club’s appeal.

Despite this, the Australian remains an intriguing potential addition to Tottenham’s manager hunt. As it stands, Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is the bookmakers’ favourite, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from football, it’s to expect the unexpected.