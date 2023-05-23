Bayern Munich Poised to Steal Arsenal’s Primary Transfer Target

Arsenal’s Chase for Declan Rice Faces Threat from Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s Preferred Summer Acquisition Under Siege

The transfer market, known for its twists and turns, now has Arsenal bracing for another hijack as Bayern Munich sets sights on their primary target, Declan Rice. The Gunners’ plans for the summer have revolved around the formidable holding midfielder, adding tension to an already unpredictable transfer landscape.

It is understood that Arsenal had initiated discussions with West Ham concerning Rice’s transfer, including negotiations about the transfer fee and payment structure. Arsenal’s strong appeal to Rice, despite interest from other Premier League giants like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, seemed to make the Gunners’ the favourites to secure his services.

Bayern Munich’s Audacious Bid for Declan Rice

However, Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice faces stiff competition from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel, has shown significant admiration for the English International and has garnered substantial backing from the board to put forward an audacious bid.

Not only has Tuchel demonstrated his faith in Rice’s capabilities, but he has also initiated conversations with Rice regarding a possible move to Munich. The discussions represent Tuchel’s commitment to persuading the 24-year-old to consider the Bayern Munich opportunity.

Despite this, Plettenberg believes that Rice’s preference lies within the Premier League. However, with Bayern’s evident desire to sign him, a potential move to Munich cannot be entirely dismissed.

Arsenal’s String of Hijacked Transfers

Arsenal will be keen to prevent another transfer hijack after their unsuccessful pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk, who Chelsea snapped up in January. The Gunners are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping to clinch Rice’s deal without losing out to another club.

Declan Rice: A Coveted Premier League Talent

Regarded as one of the Premier League’s standout holding midfielders, Rice has clocked nearly 250 appearances for West Ham and gained 41 caps for the England national team. His role was pivotal in England’s journey to the final of Euro 2020 and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

With an estimated transfer fee hovering around €100 million, it appears likely that West Ham will consent to a sale this summer. As Rice readies for his potential departure, he aims to conclude his West Ham tenure on a high note as they confront Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League final next month.

The question now is – Will it be Arsenal or Bayern Munich for Rice? The answer lies in the summer transfer window.