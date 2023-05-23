Navas and Lodi: Can Nottingham Forest Keep Their Loan Stars?

Keylor Navas and Renan Lodi: Nottingham Forest Aims to Retain Loan Aces

Graeme Bailey at 90min is reporting on the latest developments from the Nottingham Forest camp, with the news that the team is eager to retain the services of loan sensations, Keylor Navas and Renan Lodi, for the upcoming season.

Costa Rican Hero Navas Shines in Forest Colours

Navas, the Costa Rican goalkeeper, who had somewhat fallen from grace at Paris Saint-Germain, redeemed his hero status at Nottingham Forest with some spectacular performances since his January loan start. These displays played a pivotal role in securing Forest’s Premier League status. Navas was brought in to fill the void left by fellow loanee Dean Henderson, who sustained a season-ending thigh injury in a triumphant match against Leicester City in mid-January.

Despite Nottingham Forest’s keen interest to retain Navas, we understand from 90min that there are several suitors eyeing his services from around the globe as he enters the final year of his three-year contract with PSG. Atletico Madrid are supposedly in the mix, with interest also reported from Europe, the Middle East, MLS and South America – a testament to his stellar stint at Nottingham Forest. However, the Forest camp remains optimistic about their chances of securing Navas on a long-term basis.

Atletico’s Lodi Continues to Impress

Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest remains committed to retaining another loan marvel, Renan Lodi, beyond the 2022/23 season. Lodi arrived from Atletico Madrid last summer and has been a reliable figure in Steve Cooper’s side, making 27 league appearances.

The Forest side had an opportunity to permanently acquire Lodi for £25m, an option which has now lapsed. Consequently, new negotiations with Atletico Madrid are in order to secure an alternative deal. The Brazilian is also garnering interest from Newcastle United, having impressed with his performances throughout the season at Forest.