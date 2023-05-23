Kimmich Transfer War: Liverpool, Arsenal, Barca in Triple Threat!

Joshua Kimmich: The Prodigy Piquing Interest at Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona Eyeing Up Bayern’s Kimmich

The European football elite of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona have all reportedly set their sights on Joshua Kimmich, the Bayern Munich midfield dynamo, according to Spanish media reports. With the summer transfer season fast approaching, these giants are on the hunt for new blood to strengthen their midfield ranks.

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, is primed to radically reconstruct his midfield line-up once the transfer window swings open. This comes in the wake of an exodus of key players like James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Arthur Melo from the hallowed grounds of Anfield.

Likewise, Arsenal will be experiencing a void in their midfield as Granit Xhaka bids adieu to the Gunners at the season’s closure. Barcelona will feel a similar sting as they bid farewell to their long-time midfield maestro, Sergio Busquets.

The Kimmich Conundrum

As per Marca, all three clubs have expressed their interest in the German international Kimmich, who has proven to be a pivotal force in Bayern’s midfield in recent times. Yet, persuading the Bundesliga titans to release the 28-year-old maestro will be no easy feat.

With two years still remaining on his Bayern contract, the German outfit could potentially demand a transfer fee upwards of €60million. There’s no denying Kimmich’s prodigious talent, but the asking price and his age might cast a shadow on his prospects for a Liverpool move, given their rebuild strategy focuses on early to mid-twenties talent.