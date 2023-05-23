End of an Era: Key Rangers Players Set for Summer Departure!

A Winds of Change at Ibrox: Rangers Stars to Exit
Farewell to Rangers Stars: Kent, McGregor, and Morelos
Rangers are preparing for a significant transition. Key players including Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, and Alfredo Morelos, along with Scott Arfield and Filip Helander, are set to leave this summer as their contracts expire.
The Uncertain Future of Steven Davis
Midfielder Steven Davis remains in discussions with the club regarding his future. The decision hinges on his recovery from an ACL injury.
Ryan Jack: Staying On
Amidst departures, Rangers fans can take solace as Scottish midfielder Ryan Jack has extended his contract by a year.
Tribute to Departing Heroes
Boss Michael Beale took time to commend the departing players. He lauded McGregor’s performances, acknowledged Helander’s contribution to a league-winning season, appreciated Kent’s crucial match performances, and applauded Morelos for his invaluable contribution, recognising his European top goalscorer and player of the year titles last season.
Morelos, Arfield, and McGregor have made significant contributions to the club since their arrival. Ryan Kent and Helander joined the club in 2019 and quickly established themselves as key players.
Looking Ahead: The Rangers Revamp
Beale, who took over last November, is planning a squad revamp for the 2023-24 season, promising an exciting rebuild with new signings already on board.
The departing players played instrumental roles in Rangers’ successes, including the capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, and this season’s Champions League qualification. Rangers bid these players a warm goodbye, expressing their warmest wishes for their future endeavours.
In this time of transition, Rangers remain resilient, ready to face future challenges. With a promising rebuild on the horizon, here’s to a successful new era for the Gers!