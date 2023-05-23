End of an Era: Key Rangers Players Set for Summer Departure!

A Winds of Change at Ibrox: Rangers Stars to Exit

Farewell to Rangers Stars: Kent, McGregor, and Morelos

Rangers are preparing for a significant transition. Key players including Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, and Alfredo Morelos, along with Scott Arfield and Filip Helander, are set to leave this summer as their contracts expire​​.

The Uncertain Future of Steven Davis

Midfielder Steven Davis remains in discussions with the club regarding his future. The decision hinges on his recovery from an ACL injury​.

Ryan Jack: Staying On

Amidst departures, Rangers fans can take solace as Scottish midfielder Ryan Jack has extended his contract by a year​​.

Tribute to Departing Heroes

Boss Michael Beale took time to commend the departing players. He lauded McGregor’s performances, acknowledged Helander’s contribution to a league-winning season, appreciated Kent’s crucial match performances, and applauded Morelos for his invaluable contribution, recognising his European top goalscorer and player of the year titles last season​.

Morelos, Arfield, and McGregor have made significant contributions to the club since their arrival. Ryan Kent and Helander joined the club in 2019 and quickly established themselves as key players​​.

Looking Ahead: The Rangers Revamp

Beale, who took over last November, is planning a squad revamp for the 2023-24 season, promising an exciting rebuild with new signings already on board​​.

The departing players played instrumental roles in Rangers’ successes, including the capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season’s Scottish Cup, and this season’s Champions League qualification. Rangers bid these players a warm goodbye, expressing their warmest wishes for their future endeavours​​.

In this time of transition, Rangers remain resilient, ready to face future challenges. With a promising rebuild on the horizon, here’s to a successful new era for the Gers!