Erik ten Hag Targets Dual Forwards in Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United: Two Big Names on the Cards

Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey of 90min have reportedly brought to light the considerations of Manchester United to bring in not one, but two centre forwards in the coming summer. The move seeks to resolve the longstanding goal-scoring issues the club has been grappling with.

A Bid to Revitalise United’s Attack

Manchester United’s fate hangs by a thread, as a single point from their penultimate league game against Chelsea would confirm their slot in next season’s Champions League. Amid the crucial Fulham and Manchester City face-offs, the underwhelming total of 52 league goals over 36 games has cast a shadow over Erik ten Hag’s otherwise successful reign. A stark example was the 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend, revealing the squad’s inability to consolidate on leads.

The upcoming transfer season provides a platform for United to address this concern head-on. The Old Trafford outfit has shown a keen interest in Tottenham’s superstar, Harry Kane, who has netted 28 league goals this season, despite Spurs’ overall dismal performance.

Harry Kane: The Coveted Asset

The Red Devils have had their eyes on Kane for the past decade, and the club now senses an unprecedented opportunity to secure the services of the coveted striker. Kane, with just a year left on his contract, and Spurs possibly finishing out of Europe, the situation has turned favourable for United.

However, a formidable hurdle remains: Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy. Levy, known for his astute negotiation skills, is a tough nut to crack. As the days of Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov’s transfers bear testimony, the deal will be anything but straightforward.

Tottenham have set their price for Kane at a minimum of £100m. United, while willing to explore this potential transfer, will not hesitate to pivot towards other targets if the deal gets overly complicated. Tottenham, on the other hand, faces the risk of losing Kane for free next year, thus strengthening Kane’s position in the negotiation table.

Targets, Timelines, and Stumbling Blocks

Ten Hag hopes to seal the deal early in the summer, ideally before the pre-season tour of the US and certainly before the Premier League begins in August. While the uncertainty over United’s ownership adds to the complexity, the club has its targets clearly identified and is ready to make advances.

United’s transfer record might be rewritten with Kane’s acquisition. However, the Nigerian Victor Osimhen of Napoli, another potential target, comes with an exorbitant price tag which could reach £130m, about £40m more than United’s current record. This financial burden could restrict the club’s ability to strengthen in other areas.

A Multitude of Choices: The Two Boxes

The club is eyeing several ready-made options to fill the central striking void. Names such as Lautaro Martinez from Inter and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus are doing the rounds. United’s interest in Vlahovic, despite Juventus’ public insistence that he’s not for sale, could prove fruitful given the Serbian’s inclination to join an English club.

In addition to these “box one” targets, United is looking at younger players, such as Evan Ferguson, Rasmus Hojlund, Santiago Gimenez, and Goncalo Ramos for long-term integration into the squad. Among these, Mohammed Kudus, who can play in a variety of positions, could offer United much-needed versatility in attack.

Kudus’ agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has stated that a transfer is on the cards, stating to De Telegraaf: “I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time. He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. What I can say is that after the World Cup and this season there is a lot of interest in Kudus.”

The Changing Landscape of United’s Attack

The future of the current United forwards remains uncertain. Wout Weghorst’s loan will end in early June and Anthony Martial is believed to be on the chopping block, having battled injuries all season. Ten Hag seems open to letting the Frenchman go.

In summary, United are making proactive moves to enhance their attacking prowess ahead of the next season. Although various hurdles lie in their path, the club remains undeterred. Fans will surely be keeping a keen eye on the developments surrounding Manchester United’s striker transfers this summer.