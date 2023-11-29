Liverpool vs LASK: Can the Reds secure UEL Progress?

Reds Look to Qualify for Europa League Knock-Out Stage

Another big night of European football is coming to Anfield as Liverpool welcome LASK Linz in UEFA Europa League action. The game kicks off at 8:00 pm, UTC, on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023. The table-topping Reds can secure a place in the next round with a win, while the struggling Austrians know that only victory can keep their hopes of progress alive.

Previous meetings

The two teams have met just once before. On Sep. 21, Liverpool went to Linz for another game in Europa League Group E. That ended in a 3-1 win for the Premier League giants, but the Reds had to come from behind after Florian Flecker stunned the visitor with a 14th-minute opener. Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah were on target for the Reds in the second half.

Harvey Elliott on a frustrating night in Toulouse. ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2023

Current Form

Liverpool suffered a surprise 2-3 loss at Toulouse in their last Europa League game. That’s their only reverse in their last five games, a run that includes an impressive draw away to Premier League champions Manchester City. LASK Linz won their last European engagement, defeating Belgium’s Union St-Gilloise 3-0. In domestic competition, the Austrians have one loss in five games, but that was a painful 0-2 derby defeat against crosstown rivals BW Linz.

Liverpool’s Last 5 Games

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (2023-11-25) Premier League Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (2023-11-12) Premier League Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool (2023-11-09) Luton 1-1 Liverpool (2023-11-05) Premier League Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool (2023-11-01) League Cup

LASK’s Last 5 Games

LASK Linz 1-0 WSG Wattens (2023-11-25) Bundesliga FC BW Linz 2-0 LASK Linz (2023-11-12) Bundesliga LASK Linz 3-0 Union St-Gilloise (2023-11-09) LASK Linz 3-1 Sturm Graz (2023-11-05) Bundesliga Rapid Vienna 3-3 LASK Linz (2023-10-29) Bundesliga

Team news

Liverpool have tended to rotate their squad for Europa League games this season. It’s likely that reserve goalie Caoimhin Kelleher will come in for Allison after the Brazilian appeared to tweak his hamstring against Manchester City. For LASK, R. Žulj has been the attacking spearhead with three Europa League goals to his credit. Defensively, P. Ziereis and G. Bello have made vital contributions in blocks and interceptions.

Betting Odds and Predictions

Victory for Liverpool would send Jurgen Klopp’s team through to the knock-out stage with a game to spare. The Reds top the group with nine points, while LASK lies at the foot of the table with just one win to date. The Austrians need to take all three points to maintain any hope of a top-two finish. However, the odds strongly favour the home team in this one.