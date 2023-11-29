Rangers vs Aris: Rangers Seeking Redemption

Rangers vs Aris – A Battle of Wit and Might

The stage is set for a crucial evening of UEFA Europa League action, as Rangers and Aris clash at Ibrox Stadium (30th Nov 8:00 pm). With both sides still in the hunt for a qualification place, this promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Past Encounters

On Gameday 3, when the two sides met in Limassol, Aris came out on top, securing a 2-1 victory over Rangers. Strangely, that game is the Gers’ only defeat in the group, whilst it also represents the Cypriot’s only win. That game is the only time the two teams have met previously.

Form Tracker: Rangers

Rangers are in a reasonable run of form, having notched 3 wins, a draw, and a loss in their last five games. However, they are 8 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, leaving their title hopes in a precarious position.

Rangers: Last 5 Games

Full-Time in Aberdeen. Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers pic.twitter.com/HLmYlmecuk — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 26, 2023

Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers (26th Nov) Premiership Livingston 0-2 Rangers (12th Nov) Premiership Rangers 2-1 Sparta Praha (9th Nov) Europa League Heart Of Midlothian 1-3 Rangers (5th Nov) League Cup Dundee 0-5 Rangers (1st Nov) Premiership

Form Tracker: Aris

Aris have also been inconsistent in recent games. Three league wins have been mixed with crushing 4-1 defeats to both Karmiotissa and Real Betis. The latter of those defeats means they are at the bottom of their Europa League group.

Aris: Last 5 Games

Aris 1-0 Apoel Nicosia (25th Nov) 1. Division Karmiotissa 4-1 Aris (12th Nov) 1. Division Real Betis 4-1 Aris (9th Nov) Europa League Aris 2-1 Nea Salamis (4th Nov) 1. Division Othellos 0-1 Aris (30th Oct) 1. Division

Injury Updates

Ryan Jack is the only major injury concern for Rangers. The midfielder missed the weekend draw at Aberdeen, and is rated at just 50-50 to be fit in time for Thursday’s game. Yannick Gomis remains on the sidelines for Aris.

Predictions

With the group table intriguingly poised, this game will go a long way towards deciding who progresses. A home win would guarantee progress for Rangers, but a win for Aris would push them up the league standings and put them just one point behind Rangers.

The bookies have the Gers as clear favourites for the win and they are priced at just 1/3. Aris are 19/2 to pull off the upset, with the draw rated at 5/1. Given the high stakes, plus the fact that a point apiece would suit Rangers, our prediction for this game is for a draw.