Ornstein: Update on United’s Ineos Talks

Manchester United’s Investment Opportunity: In-Depth Analysis

Investment Update at Old Trafford

David Ornstein, speaking to NBC, shed light on the current state of Manchester United’s investment scenario. According to him, while an official announcement is yet to be made, the investment is almost a certainty. He asserts, “We are almost there now; it’s pretty much done.”

Complexities of the Deal

The intricacy of this deal is evident. Manchester United, rooted in the UK, also has ties with the Cayman Islands and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. This complexity is further heightened by the involvement of the Glazer family, who own Manchester United. As Ornstein notes, “The Glazer family don’t tend to move that quickly on many things.”

Legal and Regulatory Aspects

There’s a legal and regulatory maze to navigate. The involvement of lawyers, known for their thoroughness, suggests a need for patience. Additionally, the Premier League conducts owners and directors tests, which could take 6 to 8 weeks, possibly impacting the January transfer window.

Implications for the January Transfer Window

The deal’s timing is crucial, especially considering its influence on the upcoming January transfer window. Ornstein indicates, “Ineos would only really have an advisory role in the January transfer window.” This limitation could affect Manchester United’s strategic decisions during this period.

Potential Changes in Leadership

The departure of Richard Arnold as chief executive signals forthcoming changes. Jean-Claude Blanc from Ineos is anticipated to step in. However, one notable absence will be Michael Edwards, the former Liverpool sporting director. As Ornstein clarifies, “Michael Edwards…would want sole control…and Manchester United have another issue on the horizon.”

Player Dynamics and Future Prospects

Ornstein also touches on player-related developments. He revealed, “Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been approached by the Democratic Republic of Congo”.

Final Thoughts

Manchester United stands at a pivotal juncture. The potential investment by Ineos, the legal and regulatory complexities, leadership changes, and player dynamics all intertwine to shape the club’s future. As Ornstein aptly puts it, “Never a dull moment at Manchester United.”