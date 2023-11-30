SEARCH
HomeTeams - PLArsenalArsenal vs Wolves - Battle of the Beasts

Arsenal vs Wolves – Battle of the Beasts

1
By Curtis Edwards

Arsenal vs Wolves: Arsenal Aiming to Continue Dominance

The anticipated Premier League match between traditional heavyweights Arsenal and Wolves, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2nd December 2023, at 3:00 PM UTC. The battleground for this thrilling clash will be the iconic Emirates Stadium.

Head-to-head Review

In the recent 10 encounters between the sides, Arsenal have clinched victories in 5 of them, while Wolves were able to prevail in 3, and the remaining 2 ended in draws. In the most recent face-off, fans witnessed a dominant performance from Arsenal, leading to a substantial 5-0 triumph over Wolves.

Recent Performances

Recent form suggests a positive momentum wave for Arsenal having secured 4 wins in their last 5 games including a victory over Brentford. Yet, their loss against Newcastle has been a reminder to avoid complacency.

The last 5 games of Arsenal

  1. Arsenal 6-0 Lens (UEFA Champions League)
  2. Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
  3. Arsenal 3-1 Burnley
  4. Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla (UEFA Champions League)
  5. Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

Meanwhile, Wolves have been on a rollercoaster ride with a mix of wins, losses and draw in their last 5 games. The 3-2 defeat against Fulham was a hard blow but their narrow win over Tottenham brings some glimmer of hope.

The last 5 games of Wolves

  1. Fulham 3-2 Wolves
  2. Wolves 2-1 Tottenham
  3. Sheffield Utd 2-1 Wolves
  4. Wolves 2-2 Newcastle
  5. Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Team Health Update

Both teams have had their fair share of challenges with injuries, putting increased pressure on the management and the squad depth. Players’ fitness updates closer to the game will be crucial.

Betting Tips and Predictions

With Arsenal at the summit of the league standing with 30 points and Wolves lagging at 12th position with 15 points, the scales seem to tip in favour of Arsenal. A win for Arsenal can further cement their position, while an upset victory for Wolves could potentially give their campaign a much-needed boost. Yet, given Arsenal’s home advantage streak having won the last 3 games at home, and considering they haven’t lost to Wolves in their last 4 encounters, a prediction for a double chance- Arsenal or draw might be a safe one for bettors.

Weather Forecast

While the weather in London on matchday is expected to be typically chilly at 2 degrees Celsius, there is no rain prediction, indicating an uninterrupted high-octane clash.

With Arsenal’s league-leading performances and a powerful attack line, their run might be hard to stop. Yet, football has shown us time and again, it’s not always the favourites who win. So, gear up for the showdown folks, it’s Arsenal vs Wolves- the Battle of the Beasts.

Previous article
Spurs’ Midfield Crunch: January Tactics
Next article
A Tad Predictable: Decoding EPL Match Outcomes
Curtis Edwards
Curtis Edwardshttps://www.eplindex.com
More News

1 COMMENT

  1. Not (Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal), more like (VAR 1-0 Arsenal) according to the world of football outside of the Mirror franchise media group who everybody knows is anti Arsenal.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.